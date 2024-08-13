RIP Pron’s Heather Lee

Was grabbing a beer in the East Bay recently and two guys next to me from Vallejo were chatting about how their friend Shana passed away. Without going into personal details, I came to find out it was porn’s Heather Lee.

Didn’t see anything online, so I thought I’d bring this breaking news to Sherdoggie. Wasn’t my favorite performer or anything, but she certainly had a massive presence in the 90’s.

RIP.
 
That's quite the eavesdrop you had going on there
 
Never heard of her before I have to look her up.

Being in the business she was I wonder if it was drugs or suicide or both.
 
I didn't know her name but I remember those gigantic pierced nipples. She was one of the few that would do backdoor like a champ back in the day.
 
