RIP Pron’s Heather Lee

Was grabbing a beer in the East Bay recently and two guys next to me from Vallejo were chatting about how their friend Shana passed away. Without going into personal details, I came to find out it was porn’s Heather Lee.



Didn’t see anything online, so I thought I’d bring this breaking news to Sherdoggie. Wasn’t my favorite performer or anything, but she certainly had a massive presence in the 90’s.



RIP.