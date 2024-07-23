Potential crossover-superfight between GLORY Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and BKFC Heavyweight champion Mick Terrill in the works

According to reliable sources, talks are underway for a crossover superfight between GLORY Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and BKFC Heavyweight champion Mick Terrill.Mick Terrill defended his BKFC Heavyweight title in April against former champion Lorenzo Hunt and was slated to defend his title again later this year against UFC veteran Ben Rothwell.However, this fight has been postponed, prompting the Bare-Knuckle Boxing champion Terrill to seek an earlier return to action.This has led to discussions about a superfight against GLORY Kickboxing Champion Rico Verhoeven.Rico last stepped into the ring in March, when he won the prestigious GLORY 8-man Heavyweight Grand Prix by defeating three opponents in one night.‘The King of Kickboxing’ has been the GLORY Heavyweight Champion for over ten years and has also fought under MMA and Boxing rules in the past.Recently, he expressed strong interest in participating in crossover-superfights against champions and stars from other combat sports disciplines, such as Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.His new contract with GLORY allows him to pursue these fights, and the organization is open to co-promotion. This could be a promising start to that endeavor.Mick Terrill began his combat sports career in kickboxing and Muay Thai. He competed in the SUPERKOMBAT World Grand Prix III in 2014 and has since built a formidable reputation in bare-knuckle boxing, holding heavyweight titles with BKB and BKFC and boasting an impressive record of 10-1 (9 KO/TKO).The negotiations are reportedly still in the early stages, so the exact rules for this fight, such as glove size, number of rounds, and location, are currently unknown.However, it has been reported that it will be a Kickboxing match and the event is expected to take place in September.Maurits School from the Dutch combat sports outlet MainEventNL reached out to GLORY for confirmation, and they responded with: "No comment".Stay tuned!