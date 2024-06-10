  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Ricky Turcios was hospitalized 2 days before fight against Raul Rosas Jr. due to Staph

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
@Silver
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
11,170
Reaction score
36,674
… in the ER with a knee infection and flu like symptoms.

Swipe:






Ricky Turcios apparently told Raul Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection after their UFC on ESPN 57 clash on Saturday.
www.sherdog.com

Rosas Jr. Hopes Turcios Doesn’t Use Alleged Staph Infection as Excuse for Loss

Ricky Turcios apparently told Raul Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection after their UFC on ESPN 57 clash on Saturday.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Rosas Jr. settled his rivalry with Turcios with a second-round submission win at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The 19-year-old survived a rear naked choke attempt in the first round and locked in one of his own in the next round to force the tap.

Rosas Jr. later revealed the words he exchanged with Turcios in the Octagon following the win. The rivalry between the two started with their original booking at UFC Mexcio City this past February. Rosas Jr. pulled out of the fight moments before walking out, as he couldn’t recover from a bout of sickness despite his best efforts. Turcios was unhappy with Rosas Jr. for pulling out and slammed his opponent for disrespecting the “Bushido code.”

Rosas Jr. and Turcios once again brought up the subject after their UFC Louisville clash on Saturday. That eventually led to Turcios telling Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection leading up to this fight. Rosas Jr. believes it was dumb of Turcios to have showed up if he really had staph infection and hopes that the 31-year-old won’t use it as an excuse for the loss. “El Nino Problema” further noted that he didn’t fight at UFC Mexico City to avoid this type of situation.

“I was like, ‘You disrespected me first, yo… You disrespected by over here saying that I pulled out, this or that.’ And he was like, ‘No you disrespected me first by breaking the Bushido code or whatever,’” Rosas Jr. said during a post-fight media scrum. “And then I was like, ‘Bro that’s something I couldn’t control you know, I was sick.’

“He told me he was sick as well. He told me he had staph this week, his knee, whatever whatever. But hopefully he doesn’t use that as an excuse. That’s the reason why I didn’t step out in Mexico City. If I would have stepped out in Mexico City, I wasn’t gonna bring up that I was sick. If I had lost in Mexico City, I was gonna leave it at that. So you know if he was really sick and had staph and went out there I think it was just a dumb decision.“
 
Last edited:
Neck&Neck said:
Ricky big book of excuses

*bro looks like Trevor from TPB
Click to expand...


Ricky Turcios apparently told Raul Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection after their UFC on ESPN 57 clash on Saturday.
www.sherdog.com

Rosas Jr. Hopes Turcios Doesn’t Use Alleged Staph Infection as Excuse for Loss

Ricky Turcios apparently told Raul Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection after their UFC on ESPN 57 clash on Saturday.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Rosas Jr. settled his rivalry with Turcios with a second-round submission win at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The 19-year-old survived a rear naked choke attempt in the first round and locked in one of his own in the next round to force the tap.

Rosas Jr. later revealed the words he exchanged with Turcios in the Octagon following the win. The rivalry between the two started with their original booking at UFC Mexcio City this past February. Rosas Jr. pulled out of the fight moments before walking out, as he couldn’t recover from a bout of sickness despite his best efforts. Turcios was unhappy with Rosas Jr. for pulling out and slammed his opponent for disrespecting the “Bushido code.”

Rosas Jr. and Turcios once again brought up the subject after their UFC Louisville clash on Saturday. That eventually led to Turcios telling Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection leading up to this fight. Rosas Jr. believes it was dumb of Turcios to have showed up if he really had staph infection and hopes that the 31-year-old won’t use it as an excuse for the loss. “El Nino Problema” further noted that he didn’t fight at UFC Mexico City to avoid this type of situation.

“I was like, ‘You disrespected me first, yo… You disrespected by over here saying that I pulled out, this or that.’ And he was like, ‘No you disrespected me first by breaking the Bushido code or whatever,’” Rosas Jr. said during a post-fight media scrum. “And then I was like, ‘Bro that’s something I couldn’t control you know, I was sick.’

“He told me he was sick as well. He told me he had staph this week, his knee, whatever whatever. But hopefully he doesn’t use that as an excuse. That’s the reason why I didn’t step out in Mexico City. If I would have stepped out in Mexico City, I wasn’t gonna bring up that I was sick. If I had lost in Mexico City, I was gonna leave it at that. So you know if he was really sick and had staph and went out there I think it was just a dumb decision.”
 
Seriously why don’t gyms clean their fucking mats??

Islam had staph too.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:


Ricky Turcios apparently told Raul Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection after their UFC on ESPN 57 clash on Saturday.
www.sherdog.com

Rosas Jr. Hopes Turcios Doesn’t Use Alleged Staph Infection as Excuse for Loss

Ricky Turcios apparently told Raul Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection after their UFC on ESPN 57 clash on Saturday.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Rosas Jr. settled his rivalry with Turcios with a second-round submission win at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The 19-year-old survived a rear naked choke attempt in the first round and locked in one of his own in the next round to force the tap.

Rosas Jr. later revealed the words he exchanged with Turcios in the Octagon following the win. The rivalry between the two started with their original booking at UFC Mexcio City this past February. Rosas Jr. pulled out of the fight moments before walking out, as he couldn’t recover from a bout of sickness despite his best efforts. Turcios was unhappy with Rosas Jr. for pulling out and slammed his opponent for disrespecting the “Bushido code.”

Rosas Jr. and Turcios once again brought up the subject after their UFC Louisville clash on Saturday. That eventually led to Turcios telling Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection leading up to this fight. Rosas Jr. believes it was dumb of Turcios to have showed up if he really had staph infection and hopes that the 31-year-old won’t use it as an excuse for the loss. “El Nino Problema” further noted that he didn’t fight at UFC Mexico City to avoid this type of situation.

“I was like, ‘You disrespected me first, yo… You disrespected by over here saying that I pulled out, this or that.’ And he was like, ‘No you disrespected me first by breaking the Bushido code or whatever,’” Rosas Jr. said during a post-fight media scrum. “And then I was like, ‘Bro that’s something I couldn’t control you know, I was sick.’

“He told me he was sick as well. He told me he had staph this week, his knee, whatever whatever. But hopefully he doesn’t use that as an excuse. That’s the reason why I didn’t step out in Mexico City. If I would have stepped out in Mexico City, I wasn’t gonna bring up that I was sick. If I had lost in Mexico City, I was gonna leave it at that. So you know if he was really sick and had staph and went out there I think it was just a dumb decision.”
Click to expand...

Added to OP :)
 
Two days? How did he recover so fast and would there have been a risk or spreading that all over the mat?
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Added to OP :)
Click to expand...
images
 
Sounds like this dude:

Despite the disappointing losses, Perez says the biggest feeling he has after seven UFC outings is frustration. Because he had to perform under some difficult conditions for some of those bouts, Maluko still believes his record could have been a different one. Looking back, though, the Brazilian is not sure if they were the best decisions for his career.

“The feeling is frustration, no matter what. I’m a better fighter than that,” Perez said. “Those were three fights I shouldn’t have lost. In Sao Paulo (when I fought Wellington Turman), the mother of my child told me she was pregnant in a rude way and my head wasn’t in the right place. The next fight, I cut my finger one week before the fight and fought with 16 stitches on my finger. I wore a bandage so nobody would see it. In my last fight, I was in bed for four days with a sore throat. I was in bad shape, I couldn’t even train. It hindered my cardio. Could I have won? Sure, but why do those things happen? You can’t explain it. Maybe it’s something divine making me ready for something bigger down the line.”

an interview with Ag Fight.
 
Last edited:
Don't care. Pull out if it's going to impact your abilities. Otherwise keep it to yourself.
 
Sorry, but if it was bad enough to significantly diminish his performance he should have pulled out. Rosas did it for their last one. After fight excuses do nothing but look like you're makin excuses.
 
Ricky posting like 7 video clips lol we ain't watching all that

Screen_Shot_2020-07-24_at_11.33.38_AM.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
News Raul Rosas Jr. vs Ricky Turcios officially not happening this weekend
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
4K
Mike
Mike
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC FN Rozenstruick v. Gaziev, Sat. 3/2, Prelims 1:30 PM ET, Main card 4:00 PM ESPN+
2
Replies
35
Views
2K
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Disucussion UFC FN Mexico: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Sat. Feb. 24 Prelims 7pm et, Main 10 pm et ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 Props and Parlays 7pm ET 2-24
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
3K
Doughie99
Doughie99
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Cannonier
Replies
9
Views
242
tryfi
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,120
Messages
55,673,784
Members
174,890
Latest member
dcochran88

Share this page

Back
Top