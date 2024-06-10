BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,170
- Reaction score
- 36,674
… in the ER with a knee infection and flu like symptoms.
Ricky Turcios apparently told Raul Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection after their UFC on ESPN 57 clash on Saturday.
Rosas Jr. settled his rivalry with Turcios with a second-round submission win at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The 19-year-old survived a rear naked choke attempt in the first round and locked in one of his own in the next round to force the tap.
Rosas Jr. later revealed the words he exchanged with Turcios in the Octagon following the win. The rivalry between the two started with their original booking at UFC Mexcio City this past February. Rosas Jr. pulled out of the fight moments before walking out, as he couldn’t recover from a bout of sickness despite his best efforts. Turcios was unhappy with Rosas Jr. for pulling out and slammed his opponent for disrespecting the “Bushido code.”
Rosas Jr. and Turcios once again brought up the subject after their UFC Louisville clash on Saturday. That eventually led to Turcios telling Rosas Jr. that he had staph infection leading up to this fight. Rosas Jr. believes it was dumb of Turcios to have showed up if he really had staph infection and hopes that the 31-year-old won’t use it as an excuse for the loss. “El Nino Problema” further noted that he didn’t fight at UFC Mexico City to avoid this type of situation.
“I was like, ‘You disrespected me first, yo… You disrespected by over here saying that I pulled out, this or that.’ And he was like, ‘No you disrespected me first by breaking the Bushido code or whatever,’” Rosas Jr. said during a post-fight media scrum. “And then I was like, ‘Bro that’s something I couldn’t control you know, I was sick.’
“He told me he was sick as well. He told me he had staph this week, his knee, whatever whatever. But hopefully he doesn’t use that as an excuse. That’s the reason why I didn’t step out in Mexico City. If I would have stepped out in Mexico City, I wasn’t gonna bring up that I was sick. If I had lost in Mexico City, I was gonna leave it at that. So you know if he was really sick and had staph and went out there I think it was just a dumb decision.“
