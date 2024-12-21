News Rickey Henderson Dead at 65

1000006354.jpg

Games: 3,081
Batting Average: .279
Hits: 3,055
Home Runs: 297
RBIs: 1,115
Runs: 2,295
Stolen Bases: 1,406 (all-time MLB record)

Henderson played for 9 teams over his 25-year career, including the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and several others.

He led the American League in stolen bases 12 times and holds the record for most career stolen bases (1,406).

Henderson was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, with 511 of 539 votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA).


"A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul," the statement from his wife Pamela and his three daughters read. "Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends, and fans -- all of which have brought immense comfort. We also extend our sincere gratitude to MLB, the Oakland A's, and the incredible doctors and nurses at UCSF who cared for Rickey with dedication and compassion. Your prayers and kindness mean more than words can express.

In this difficult time, we kindly ask for your respect and privacy as we adjust to life without Rickey, holding on to the legacy he left for all of us."
 
I loved Rickey Henderson as a kid. When he broke the all-time stolen base record it was a day game and no internet back then. The second I got home from school turned on sports center to see the highlight.
 
His stolen base record is one that might stand for all time. Maybe one day stolen bases will be a thing a player goes for again. but it could stand for all time. Legendary player, and we are lucky we got to see this all time great, regardless of era, play.
 
I'm tearing up a little here. A part of my childhood died.

I was such a a big A's fan back then. I can still see him do the snatch catch when it was a lazy fly ball. Always slid head first. What a player
 
I keep a few baseball cards from when I was a kid. Still have an autographed Rickey Henderson card, when he was on the Yankees. Traded for it for an upper deck Michael Jordan baseball rookie card from a friend. I got the way better deal.
 
I also have some baseball cards laying around nearly all of them of Frank Thomas.

Got a Sammy Sosa rookie card, autographed Rick Dempsey, and a Ken Griffey/Barry Bonds duos card

Wish I would have kept them all. I collected a lot of them.
 
That's awesome man. Same here I had so many. bout ten years ago I went thru all my old cards at my parents house, so many boxes. Pulled out all the "good ones". Lots of Jeter rookies. I have 3 Griffey 89 upper decks. When my uncle passes I'll get all his, he's got a Nolan Ryan rookie, tons of stuff from that era. Still have my old binder of all the ones I used to take to friends houses to do trades.
 
When I was a kid I treated and viewed my baseball cards like they were more valuable than gold.
 
Nice. Are you holding on to them to sell later?
I don't even know if there's a market out there like there once was but you got a nice little gold mine.
 
Nope they are just childhood nostalgia now. No market anyways even if graded and I don't care to grade them. My uncles though, when I get them, we will see exactly what he's got.
 
