ESPN - Serving Sports Fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN for live scores, highlights and sports news. Stream exclusive games on ESPN+ and play fantasy sports.

Games: 3,081Batting Average: .279Hits: 3,055Home Runs: 297RBIs: 1,115Runs: 2,295Stolen Bases: 1,406 (all-time MLB record)Henderson played for 9 teams over his 25-year career, including the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and several others.He led the American League in stolen bases 12 times and holds the record for most career stolen bases (1,406).Henderson was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, with 511 of 539 votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA)."A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul," the statement from his wife Pamela and his three daughters read. "Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends, and fans -- all of which have brought immense comfort. We also extend our sincere gratitude to MLB, the Oakland A's, and the incredible doctors and nurses at UCSF who cared for Rickey with dedication and compassion. Your prayers and kindness mean more than words can express.In this difficult time, we kindly ask for your respect and privacy as we adjust to life without Rickey, holding on to the legacy he left for all of us."