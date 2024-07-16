Rewatched UFC 93 (Franklin vs Henderson) for the first time since like over a decade. Have you guys watched that fight? Pretty great card

Despite my pretty new join date, I have actually been a fan of MMA for over 15 years (on and off in the more recent years). I was looking through my old belongings and came across the first MMA DVD I ever purchased. UFC 93 Dan Henderson vs Rich Franklin. and Shogun Rua vs Mark Coleman. I won't spoil the results since some of the newer younger fans may not have seen the fight, I highly recommend you guys watch it. Pretty epic cardGonna be reading some of my old magazines from when Frankie Edgar was LW championSick poster that came with the magazineAnother cool poster