Rewatched Lawler VS Condit

Count me among those who thought Condit did enough to take the win, but that fight was exceptionally close.And @RockyLockridge nailed it perfectly... even though Condit walked away with the "L", no one really lost that night. It really did seem like everyone won. Lawler took the win, the fans were blessed, and if anyone ever doubted Condit's will to win or his heart, all they need to do is watch that fight. Easily among the best WW title scraps of all time in any organization, not just the UFC.Honestly, I don't see how anyone could possibly hate on that fight for any reason at all.