Rewatched Lawler VS Condit







There is no way Robbie Lawler won this fight Condit should have won 48-47 an all time great fight and it’s my favourite fight of all time but Lawlers title run should have ended that night





Round 1 goes to Condit a lot of output lands way more then Lawler



10-9 Condit



Round 2 goes to Robbie Lawler he clips Condit on the feet and starts to wrestle him



10-9 Lawler





Round 3 goes to Condit same as round 1 he just lands way more significant strikes



10-9 Condit



Round 4 same as before Condit took this round as well



10-9 Condit



Round 5 goes to Lawler, 5th round Robbie Lawler as they say he clobbers Carlos towards the end



10-9 Lawler



Overall



48-47 Condit, judges did not get this correct