Rewatched Lawler VS Condit

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
8,364
Reaction score
9,586



There is no way Robbie Lawler won this fight Condit should have won 48-47 an all time great fight and it’s my favourite fight of all time but Lawlers title run should have ended that night


Round 1 goes to Condit a lot of output lands way more then Lawler

10-9 Condit

Round 2 goes to Robbie Lawler he clips Condit on the feet and starts to wrestle him

10-9 Lawler


Round 3 goes to Condit same as round 1 he just lands way more significant strikes

10-9 Condit

Round 4 same as before Condit took this round as well

10-9 Condit

Round 5 goes to Lawler, 5th round Robbie Lawler as they say he clobbers Carlos towards the end

10-9 Lawler

Overall

48-47 Condit, judges did not get this correct
 
Been awhile since I watched this. Every time I did though, I scored it for Lawler. Condit was not throwing with power, he was going for volume. Lawler timed his aggression to big moments in 3 of the rounds and made sure his strikes stood out.

It was 48-47 Lawler
 
great fight, two of my all time favourite wws, one of my favourite title fights, certainly a top 5 all time ww title fight
 
I thought Condit clearly won 3 rounds. I wasn't necessarily a huge Condit fan (I liked him well enough), but I felt terrible for him that night because I instantly knew: (1) he'd likely never get another title shot; (2) his legacy would have been completely different if he became the champion; and (3) he lost out on a TON of money.

People like to cry about robberies, but they're usually relatively inconsequential in the big picture. But this robbery was incredibly consequential for Condit's career (and life).
 
Count me among those who thought Condit did enough to take the win, but that fight was exceptionally close.

And @RockyLockridge nailed it perfectly... even though Condit walked away with the "L", no one really lost that night. It really did seem like everyone won. Lawler took the win, the fans were blessed, and if anyone ever doubted Condit's will to win or his heart, all they need to do is watch that fight. Easily among the best WW title scraps of all time in any organization, not just the UFC.

Honestly, I don't see how anyone could possibly hate on that fight for any reason at all.
 
Condit was the uncrowned King of welterweight.

Most definitely a bad decision and unfortunately Condit would never get back to this level. Wars like this take a toll and he didn't get championship level money over a bad decision.

Really was unfortunate.
 
