Rewatched Lawler VS Condit

There is no way Robbie Lawler won this fight Condit should have won 48-47 an all time great fight and it’s my favourite fight of all time but Lawlers title run should have ended that night
Round 1 goes to Condit a lot of output lands way more then Lawler
10-9 Condit
Round 2 goes to Robbie Lawler he clips Condit on the feet and starts to wrestle him
10-9 Lawler
Round 3 goes to Condit same as round 1 he just lands way more significant strikes
10-9 Condit
Round 4 same as before Condit took this round as well
10-9 Condit
Round 5 goes to Lawler, 5th round Robbie Lawler as they say he clobbers Carlos towards the end
10-9 Lawler
Overall
48-47 Condit, judges did not get this correct