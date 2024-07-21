Revisiting Stipe vs Struve

Ludwig von Mises

Lots of people say how Struve only won because of the eye poke. That's partially true but the reality is that there was a lot of exchanging going on way before the eye poke. Stipe hit Struve with his best punches. Landed his signature 1-2. Landed some hard right crosses. Some good body shots etc.

Struve took his best shots and was still in there firing back. Even before the eye poke Stipe was spent and Struve had begun teeing off on heem with some good shots, specifically an uppercut which started it all.

Stipe was 30 years old and in his 10th pro fight so its not like he was some novice- plus he had lots of experience in amateur boxing and collegiate wrestling.

Great win for Struve over the greatest UFC HW ever.
 
It was Stipes Matt Sera esque loss ha (although not as bad as GSP's because like you said he was fairly green still and its HW) .

Its been said a lot , but it always bothered me how Struve almost never fought tall. I feel like if he had been around to train with Volkov or adopt his style it would've done wonders for him. In any case I'm glad he's doing well now with MMA media gigs, because he's seems like a great guy.
 
struve a pretty underrated guy was fighting under his potential he had a heart condition
 
Lots of people say how Struve only won because of the eye poke. That's partially true but the reality is that there was a lot of exchanging going on way before the eye poke. Stipe hit Struve with his best punches. Landed his signature 1-2. Landed some hard right crosses. Some good body shots etc.

Struve took his best shots and was still in there firing back. Even before the eye poke Stipe was spent and Struve had begun teeing off on heem with some good shots, specifically an uppercut which started it all.

Stipe was 30 years old and in his 10th pro fight so its not like he was some novice- plus he had lots of experience in amateur boxing and collegiate wrestling.

Great win for Struve over the greatest UFC HW ever.
Stipe slipped on the canvas immediately before the finishing sequence. Why don’t you mention that? That was literally when the shot came that signalled the beginning of the end.

Maybe watch it just ONE more time?

Edit.

And pay attention at 1:18 left. And that was not long after the eyepoke that already had him at a disadvantage. Such disingenuous is kind of revolting.
 
