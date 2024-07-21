Revisiting Stipe vs Struve







Lots of people say how Struve only won because of the eye poke. That's partially true but the reality is that there was a lot of exchanging going on way before the eye poke. Stipe hit Struve with his best punches. Landed his signature 1-2. Landed some hard right crosses. Some good body shots etc.



Struve took his best shots and was still in there firing back. Even before the eye poke Stipe was spent and Struve had begun teeing off on heem with some good shots, specifically an uppercut which started it all.



Stipe was 30 years old and in his 10th pro fight so its not like he was some novice- plus he had lots of experience in amateur boxing and collegiate wrestling.



Great win for Struve over the greatest UFC HW ever.