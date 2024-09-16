Reviewing Purchases

this was the last one for Under Armour





Soft like a reindeer's...

...tushy. Paul Revere once said 'The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he, who in the name of good will and charity shepard the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brothers keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee, with great vengeance and furious anger, those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers, for you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.' Who knows what he meant by that, but I can tell you this hoodie is soft in all the right places and cant wait for the weather to cool down here in Texas.