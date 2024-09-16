Reviewing Purchases

Cool Hand Luke

Cool Hand Luke

Shit-Coin Master
Pink
Joined
Apr 12, 2007
Messages
76,422
Reaction score
16,751
Does any one else get a kick out of funny reviews left by consumers or leaving your own funny/weird reviews for items you purchased online?

My wife's Amazon Prime account is filled with reviews I've left on her behalf. So far we haven't had our account suspended.

I left these on Unde Armours site recently.
 

Attachments

  • 1000014873.png
    1000014873.png
    20.4 KB · Views: 3
  • 1000014874.png
    1000014874.png
    30.9 KB · Views: 3
  • 1000014872.png
    1000014872.png
    28.7 KB · Views: 3
I've only ever left a review on Amazon once. It was for a horrible Stephen King book. I just had to get it out into internet land where hopefully I'd save someone from paying money for the trash that was Holly.
 
this was the last one for Under Armour


Soft like a reindeer's...
...tushy. Paul Revere once said 'The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he, who in the name of good will and charity shepard the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brothers keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee, with great vengeance and furious anger, those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers, for you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.' Who knows what he meant by that, but I can tell you this hoodie is soft in all the right places and cant wait for the weather to cool down here in Texas.
 
I like the one about George Washington peeing.

I remember the Hairbo sugar free gummie bear explosive diarrhea reviews and the 3 wolves howling at the moon reviews from years ago.
 
If i want to buy something i always look up just the negative reviews. If a theme repeats steer clear.
 
RoastBeast said:
I like the one about George Washington peeing.

I remember the Hairbo sugar free gummie bear explosive diarrhea reviews and the 3 wolves howling at the moon reviews from years ago.
Click to expand...
classic review
 
you've got too much time on your hands
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Horiguchi'sEar
Horiguchi'sEar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,527
Messages
56,200,875
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top