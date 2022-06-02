I think you’ll be surprised. There’s a lot of people saying there are plenty of teams deserving of a remake before this.I'm gonna go with didn't need one and I expect to be the only one in this category. I'm just getting a bit fatigued from the RE remakes.
Way more interested in Callisto Protocol at this point. Give me new stuff instead of remakes.
Why the fuck are they skipping codename veronica.
I am not saying they shouldnt do 4,but if they are going to do 3 which i never hear anyone really liking,why not do nemesis before 4? The fanbase? wtf man that game RULESApparently the fanbase for it isn't big enough.
RE4 isn't a perfect game, but its still one of the greatest games of all time. Based on the fact the RE2make team is developing this I suspect they're going to get just as many things wrong as right, just as they did with RE2make.
I'm guessing since it was announced at the Sony Conference its going to be a PS5 exclusive, right?
Alot of "modern" final bosses stink,even in really good games.RE4 has aged remarkably well. All they'd need to do give it the 'Mass Effect 1 legendary edition' treatment, and perhaps include a '2023 mode' with some alterations Capcom believes would be improvements.
I'm of the opinion RE4 starts off as being awesome, but its quality lessens as it goes along. I still roll my eyes at the 'video game castle' roughly 60% of the game takes place in.
The final boss is one of the weakest I've ever seen. Actually, all the bosses in the 2nd half of the game are particularly.... not fun... like Krauser and that monster stalking you in the cages.
Apparently the fanbase for it isn't big enough.
RE 2 was already a killer game,so all they had to do was not fuck it up. The Tyrant was one of the best and most memorable final bosses in gaming.I had no problem with the RE2make bosses, including the finals bosses.
Didn't bother with RE3make because from what I saw on YouTube, they butchered Nemesis.
