I was always pulling for this remake. I could never get into it. The FOV was nauseating, I was used to tank controls, and compared to better shooter controls at the time, it was difficult to get used to.



I've babbled about it and all the versions I've owned/played in other threads, but playing the HD mod this past winter, in ultra widescreen, with a great FOV, I finally played through and loved it. It became one of my all time favs. I still haven't played through Ada's storyline, saving that for delayed gratification.



There's nothing really like it. It's super campy/cheesy, with very much a late 90's/early 2000's vibe, but so fucking awesome. I love the cut scenes, they went the extra mile for them with mocap animations, still as good/better as anything today, and dat Ada





If they just sold the HD mod equivalent with an FOV slider and ultrawide support in the settings, they'd be fine.



I'm more curious to see if they can come close to capturing its excellence. I don't think they can, but I'll def be checking it out.