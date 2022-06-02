Multiplatform Resident Evil 4: Remake

Are you excited for the remake?

  • Total voters
    93
Dizzy

Dizzy

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
54,202
Reaction score
32,777
Worst kept secret was just announced on the PlayStation State of Play. Scheduled for release early next year.

FUR5AArVEAAoNa8

FUR5PC5VIAAryQD


 
I'm gonna go with didn't need one and I expect to be the only one in this category. I'm just getting a bit fatigued from the RE remakes.

Way more interested in Callisto Protocol at this point. Give me new stuff instead of remakes.
 
Zazen said:
I'm gonna go with didn't need one and I expect to be the only one in this category. I'm just getting a bit fatigued from the RE remakes.

Way more interested in Callisto Protocol at this point. Give me new stuff instead of remakes.
Click to expand...
I think you’ll be surprised. There’s a lot of people saying there are plenty of teams deserving of a remake before this.

I just played through RE4 with the HD texture mod and it still looked good but seeing this trailer it’s clear how much the RE Engine blows that away. Factor in the poorly aged controls and yeah.

I was tentative on it but seeing it realized changed my mind. I’m pretty excited about it.
 
Another thing I’m excited about is them hopefully taking this is a darker direction and making RE4 into more of a survival horror game as opposed to action would be awesome.

Also looks like Ashley might be something more than a constant nuisance. A lot like the change they made to Sherry in RE2make.
 
They fucked up his nice jacket.

6DB8AAF0-C9B4-4B7B-B7EB-7DA030F72D90.jpeg
 
Seems a bit unnecessary. I'm sure it will look great, but a lot of it's charm comes from how unique it is. It's a weird early third person shooter/survival horror hybrid, and as dated as some of it's mechanics are, they still work. I think they run the risk of messing with it to a point where it's another forgettable remake, that just washes over you after you get over the graphical upgrade.

There's a reason why RE4 still sells like hotcakes. I don't know if you can improve upon it's core fundamentals, without turning into something it's not.
 
I was always pulling for this remake. I could never get into it. The FOV was nauseating, I was used to tank controls, and compared to better shooter controls at the time, it was difficult to get used to.

I've babbled about it and all the versions I've owned/played in other threads, but playing the HD mod this past winter, in ultra widescreen, with a great FOV, I finally played through and loved it. It became one of my all time favs. I still haven't played through Ada's storyline, saving that for delayed gratification.

There's nothing really like it. It's super campy/cheesy, with very much a late 90's/early 2000's vibe, but so fucking awesome. I love the cut scenes, they went the extra mile for them with mocap animations, still as good/better as anything today, and dat Ada


If they just sold the HD mod equivalent with an FOV slider and ultrawide support in the settings, they'd be fine.

I'm more curious to see if they can come close to capturing its excellence. I don't think they can, but I'll def be checking it out.
 
Why the fuck are they skipping codename veronica.
 
HHJ said:
Why the fuck are they skipping codename veronica.
Click to expand...

Apparently the fanbase for it isn't big enough.

RE4 isn't a perfect game, but its still one of the greatest games of all time. Based on the fact the RE2make team is developing this I suspect they're going to get just as many things wrong as right, just as they did with RE2make.

I'm guessing since it was announced at the Sony Conference its going to be a PS5 exclusive, right?
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Apparently the fanbase for it isn't big enough.

RE4 isn't a perfect game, but its still one of the greatest games of all time. Based on the fact the RE2make team is developing this I suspect they're going to get just as many things wrong as right, just as they did with RE2make.

I'm guessing since it was announced at the Sony Conference its going to be a PS5 exclusive, right?
Click to expand...
I am not saying they shouldnt do 4,but if they are going to do 3 which i never hear anyone really liking,why not do nemesis before 4? The fanbase? wtf man that game RULES
 
HHJ said:
I am not saying they shouldnt do 4,but if they are going to do 3 which i never hear anyone really liking,why not do nemesis before 4? The fanbase? wtf man that game RULES
Click to expand...

RE4 has aged remarkably well. All they'd need to do give it the 'Mass Effect 1 legendary edition' treatment, and perhaps include a '2023 mode' with some alterations Capcom believes would be improvements.

I'm of the opinion RE4 starts off as being awesome, but its quality lessens as it goes along. I still roll my eyes at the 'video game castle' roughly 60% of the game takes place in.

The final boss is one of the weakest I've ever seen. Actually, all the bosses in the 2nd half of the game are particularly.... not fun... like Krauser and that monster stalking you in the cages.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
RE4 has aged remarkably well. All they'd need to do give it the 'Mass Effect 1 legendary edition' treatment, and perhaps include a '2023 mode' with some alterations Capcom believes would be improvements.

I'm of the opinion RE4 starts off as being awesome, but its quality lessens as it goes along. I still roll my eyes at the 'video game castle' roughly 60% of the game takes place in.

The final boss is one of the weakest I've ever seen. Actually, all the bosses in the 2nd half of the game are particularly.... not fun... like Krauser and that monster stalking you in the cages.
Click to expand...
Alot of "modern" final bosses stink,even in really good games.
 
Veronica had alot of killer boss fights tho

 
HHJ said:
Alot of "modern" final bosses stink,even in really good games.
Click to expand...

I had no problem with the RE2make bosses, including the finals bosses.

Didn't bother with RE3make because from what I saw on YouTube, they butchered Nemesis.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Apparently the fanbase for it isn't big enough.

RE4 isn't a perfect game, but its still one of the greatest games of all time. Based on the fact the RE2make team is developing this I suspect they're going to get just as many things wrong as right, just as they did with RE2make.

I'm guessing since it was announced at the Sony Conference its going to be a PS5 exclusive, right?
Click to expand...

No it'll be available on Xbox S/X and PC, Sony normally gets the marketing rights for RE like with COD
 
GearSolidMetal said:
I had no problem with the RE2make bosses, including the finals bosses.

Didn't bother with RE3make because from what I saw on YouTube, they butchered Nemesis.
Click to expand...
RE 2 was already a killer game,so all they had to do was not fuck it up. The Tyrant was one of the best and most memorable final bosses in gaming.
 
HHJ said:
RE 2 was already a killer game,so all they had to do was not fuck it up. The Tyrant was one of the best and most memorable final bosses in gaming.
Click to expand...

Tyrant was one of the absolute best things about RE2make. Only wish he stalks you in the sewers and lab, and besides the story starting to suck his lack of presence was felt in those sections.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,681
Messages
55,019,024
Members
174,553
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top