I know paddy deserves the shit he gets for blowing up in-between fights, but go back and watch his fight with TFerg and look at how he dwarfs Tony, a guy who has always been considered a fairly big 55er.

My buddies and I were kinda blown away by the discrepancy.

Idk if I'd say he's a tougher fight than Hooker but he's definitely not one to be pulled into a shootout on the feet either, so I get where Renato is coming from