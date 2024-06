44nutman said:







Damn Justice Thomas pocketed over 2 million in gifts last year.

Much respect to Kavanaugh, Barret, Souter, Gorsuch, and Kagan. At least we know who is not bought on the Supreme Court.



If you want to talk about compromised judges, you need to start with Alito and Thomas. Dem dudes are raking in the gifts. Click to expand...

It is not the last year, but over the last 20 years. It is still crazy that Supreme court judges can literally be paid off legally. And those are just the gifts they have reported, and we know Clarence Thomas has received more than that. He is a dirty, corrupt, piece of shit.