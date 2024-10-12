Release one, Retire one, Rehire one. What do you do out of these fighters?

462922065_1638766873738667_4035943004404802914_n.jpg


I'm releasing O'Malley, retiring Conor McGregor, rehiring Francis Ngannou.
 
Cool game.

Id obviously release O’Malley, there’s no question and the easiest of the 3.

As much as I hate to say it, I’d retire Aldo. He’s had an illustrious career with nothing left to prove. I just hope he’s financially set and can transition into other ventures well.

I’d rehire Ngannou, he’s actually still active of the 3 even with his injured knees. If we’re in a hypothetical world where likelihood doesn’t matter then I’d hire Khabib as he’d probably fight at WW at this point and there’d be some very interesting fights for him there.
 
