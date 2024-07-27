so i have been redesigning my squat.

the tldr version here

I have been following madcow for about as long as i have been lifting seriously and i hit a wall in the late 200's with squats that i couldnt overcome. i searched out a legitimate gym and got some real coaching and managed to make some progress but life got in the way. My dad died and i was torn up about it. i moved across the world to china and half way drunk myself to death while not hitting a gym for years.

i had some spurts of gymming but no real consistency.

then i became a dad and found myself lost in dad bod territory.

my youngest is now 3 years old and i have time to get back to the gym.

getting my squat back was like riding a bike, but i found myself hitting the same wall and getting the same problems.

but living in asia i noticed how people here can just squat so naturally and comfortably for sometimes hours at a time.

my squat was a wide stance not so deep squat (to depth but not a2g), i got knee pain and was weak barely 1.75 x BW.

so before i was doing a high bar squat. so i switched to low bar, and i narrowed my feet and worked on bracing and my walk out. those thigns already fixed my problems from before.

now i am working on really sitting down a2g and getting that bounce out the hole to push weight up



the sherdog version

me weak, knees bitch made, i fill joints with uppercuts. wanna squat deep and be manly man





how do yall squat? and how do yalls knees feel? especially in older ages i am trying to find a way to have that knee health late in life. my wifes grandma is 98 and can go ass to grass like its nothing when people in my family can barely do shit in their late 70's