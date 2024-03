Both work and it's personal preference. But as a guy who used to have a leather prong belt many years ago, I absolutely love my pioneer lever belt and think it's the best of both worlds. You can adjust in 1/2" increments (total 1 inch in either direction) without even having to take the belt off, and it's super quick to latch and unlatch. Not even the $280 SBD lever belt can do that (although granted it looks awesome).



And depending how stiff the leather is, a prong belt will require a little more breaking in.