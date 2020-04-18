Recommend a weed strain

Why did you
Yesterday I tried Alien OG , Indica-dominant hybrid whose parents are Tahoe OG & Alien Kush .
I'll just repeat what many already mentioned for this strain , it gives you nice body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz.
Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Puff puff and you can feel it behind you eyes quickly.
