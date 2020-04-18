Recommend a weed strain

Yesterday I tried Alien OG , Indica-dominant hybrid whose parents are Tahoe OG & Alien Kush .
I'll just repeat what many already mentioned for this strain , it gives you nice body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz.

Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Puff puff and you can feel it behind you eyes quickly.

Alien_O.G_6.jpg
 
*worst pot-head stoner voice* It's necessary to legalize for its medicinal properties....

Government legalized this brain drain teenage vice BS so they could get the money instead of a million Joe pot-dealers who paid their mortgages with it and actually stimulated the economy. Now people that already have a lot of money and the government will get most of it. This is the ONLY reason it was legalized, and it's just weed like it was back in the 90's when somebody like me that smoked it every day would have admitted it's probably not good for anybody. Fkn weed maaaannnnn.
 
I don't have too much faith in strains being totally similar if they aren't from the same area/grower. That said, I got some Strawberry Shortcake that was the best weed I've had since moving to the east coast - I can't find it anymore, but I'll buy anything with strawberry in the name just on the off chance its similar.
 
For growing? My favorite was green poison. It had a great mix of everything you'd want in a plant. Fast, decent yield, frosty, pest resistant and resilient, great taste and smooth smoke ...
 
I've grown Northern Lights but is hard to find unmolested.

I've been enjoying NYC diesel and Green Crack lately.

Only two strains that really impressed me with the initial high. (My tolerance grows quickly).

One is G-13, which I'd heard about and took the reputation for exaggeration.

It was one of those highs that takes a while to find the top floor. Elevator just keeps going up and up.

Green Crack, same. You smoke a bit, stop, and the high keeps creeping for a while.
 
Mendo Breath is really good....

mendo-breath__primary_4b3b.jpg
 
dirtypablo said:
I don't have too much faith in strains being totally similar if they aren't from the same area/grower. That said, I got some Strawberry Shortcake that was the best weed I've had since moving to the east coast - I can't find it anymore, but I'll buy anything with strawberry in the name just on the off chance its similar.
can you order a delivery if your state is not 'legal' yet ?
 
tonil said:
can you order a delivery if your state is not 'legal' yet ?
Huh? Order a delivery from where? But no I'm certainly not aware of any legal weed delivery that isn't from a local dispensary to local customers.
 
OverCoronavirus Pressure said:
I've grown Northern Lights but is hard to find unmolested.

I've been enjoying NYC diesel and Green Crack lately.

Only two strains that really impressed me with the initial high. (My tolerance grows quickly).

One is G-13, which I'd heard about and took the reputation for exaggeration.

It was one of those highs that takes a while to find the top floor. Elevator just keeps going up and up.

Green Crack, same. You smoke a bit, stop, and the high keeps creeping for a while.
im listening
8a0d8e72a88caad0dc5092cdf8220540.gif
 
Got me some peanut butter breath
PeanutbutterBreath_1024x1024.jpg


And some wizard punch
WIZARDPUNCH.jpg


And some Lebanese red velvet hash
C490B44F-41BA-4D05-BAEF-E2FE8313C943-1024x895.jpeg
 
