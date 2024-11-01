Boeing gouged Air Force with 8,000% markup on soap dispensers: Pentagon A Pentagon audit says Boeing overcharged the Air Force by nearly $1 million for spare parts for cargo planes.

Pentagon audit released this week found Boeing overcharged the Air Force for spare parts on cargo planes, including an increase on the price for lavatory soap dispensers by nearly 8,000 percent.The Pentagon's inspector general on Tuesday said the audit showed the company overcharged the Air Force by nearly $1 million for different parts for C-17 cargo planes. Among the C-17 parts singled out in the report were soap dispensers, which the Air Force reportedly overpaid for by $149,072. This amount for the undisclosed amount of dispensers came due to an alleged 8,000 percent markup.