Social Recent Military audit reveals Boeing overcharged Government 8000% for Soap Dispensers

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,343
Reaction score
7,531


Pentagon audit released this week found Boeing overcharged the Air Force for spare parts on cargo planes, including an increase on the price for lavatory soap dispensers by nearly 8,000 percent.

The Pentagon's inspector general on Tuesday said the audit showed the company overcharged the Air Force by nearly $1 million for different parts for C-17 cargo planes. Among the C-17 parts singled out in the report were soap dispensers, which the Air Force reportedly overpaid for by $149,072. This amount for the undisclosed amount of dispensers came due to an alleged 8,000 percent markup.

www.newsweek.com

Boeing gouged Air Force with 8,000% markup on soap dispensers: Pentagon

A Pentagon audit says Boeing overcharged the Air Force by nearly $1 million for spare parts for cargo planes.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
Rhood said:


Pentagon audit released this week found Boeing overcharged the Air Force for spare parts on cargo planes, including an increase on the price for lavatory soap dispensers by nearly 8,000 percent.

The Pentagon's inspector general on Tuesday said the audit showed the company overcharged the Air Force by nearly $1 million for different parts for C-17 cargo planes. Among the C-17 parts singled out in the report were soap dispensers, which the Air Force reportedly overpaid for by $149,072. This amount for the undisclosed amount of dispensers came due to an alleged 8,000 percent markup.

www.newsweek.com

Boeing gouged Air Force with 8,000% markup on soap dispensers: Pentagon

A Pentagon audit says Boeing overcharged the Air Force by nearly $1 million for spare parts for cargo planes.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
Click to expand...

giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,159
Messages
56,433,550
Members
175,219
Latest member
Battlebot

Share this page

Back
Top