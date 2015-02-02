Recent fights/results/news from China

Hey guys,

Since there is a rising interest in kickboxing events in China, I decided to make a thread just like we have for news from Thailand, Japan and England where we can put all the stuff that's not making big enough waves to warrant a separate thread but still interesting for the dedicated Kickfighting fan.

Feel free to update, post and discuss, thanks.
 
Cocakillbana said:
Jomthong fight starts at 26:00.

Holy shit, I remember this fight. I had a long debate about this fight with Jim Edwards, who ever that guy is. I totally felt like Jomthong got robbed. I think yang was given the win, so at least there could be a chinese guy to have the belt. If Jomthong beat Jianliang once already, his chances would be higher to beat him again. I guess yang is even adored china, so they gave the fight to the most lame fighter in the wlf stable. Robbery to the highest degree. Yang actually really sucks, but what pissed me off, to the point of going outside my house find the nearest tree and chop it down, then send its remains to a hippy, is that Yang beat jiangliang too. Jiangliang is fucking good in my eye. I couldnt believe that Yang even got the belt.

But you can see my comments, I think my break down of the fight and analyses is on point though. The youtube name is J. Pineda
 
Seems like Yodsanklai vs. Sittichai dec 19
 
[YT]Mp9T35dWdgs[/YT]

I have no clue what is happening in the chinese scene so I'm just gonna post this and wait for someone like Heavenly Kaghan or Jigglyhead to drop some information.
 
Your idea that sanda fighters only "blitz" clearly shows you have no clue about striking techniques.
 
wlf is teasing a yi long fight vs a top fighter..they say it's petrosyan (yeah right) but since yi long is talking shit for weeks about the final kehl-buakaw and how he was robbed as well vs buakaw,it's probably enriko kehl.

for some reason they felt the need to specifically rule out yod and saiyok.

i thought wlf was a good promotion,but when it comes to yilong they really have no shame...
 
Zeng Zaoyu KO Berneng at Topking World Series 5

[YT]=BiFN_ufp5OE[/YT]
 
kunlun's starting to hype january 9th at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center (20.000 seats),i feel like the final might be there.

buakaw is prob fighting a chinese even if they said they were trying to organize the rematch with khayal who's fighting with topking and was not available in december.
 
LOL @ Yi Long being robbed against Buakaw. I hope he fights Petrosyan.
 
No matter if they blitz or not, jomthong definitely got robbed. The chinese guy only landed a few clean shots
 
both camps have confirmed the sittichai vs yodsaenklai fight!
 
spinningshiz said:
Your idea that sanda fighters only "blitz" clearly shows you have no clue about striking techniques.
I spent a lot of time searching youtube sanda fights or sanshou fights to prove myself right. Sure there maybe a few who dont, honestly its quite rare. But the majority of sanshou and sanda fighters blitz. Its infused in the chinese fight culture and its in fused within the chinese martial arts sect. It is also hard to find a lot of sanda fights, but its obvious the reason for the blitz is for the take downs.
 
well for one, WLF is gonna do a 3 hour live show first saturday of every month 2115 +8 GMT for the rest of the year
 
Look i am not going to downplay sanshou or sanda, after getting out of my comfort zone, there are obvious weaknesses to muay thai, that sanshou and sanda exploit or just kickboxing for that matter. Chinese kickboxing is pretty good, but I am not going to say that there isnt some political controversy among those fights.

Watching a tons of crossover fights with an objective view and a goal in mind lets you learn somethings.
 
Apparently Pakon failed again to make weight, but the fight went on anyway and it seems it was agreed to the Chinese fighter would get the W and move on regardless.

Rungravee was destroyed in round 1.
 
I pretty much stopped caring about judging, since it is affected by so much - nationalism, ruleset, gamblers, promotion...
 
Missed it :(
Interesting to see how the fights went.
 
spinningshiz said:
Your idea that sanda fighters only "blitz" clearly shows you have no clue about striking techniques.
but did you not read my comment break down on why Yang lost?
 
I know it is common to blitz in a lot of sanshou matches but it really isn't central to the styles of most of the top sanshou fighters. Fang Bian is a pot shotter and Zhang Kaiyin is a pressure fighter with some slick counters. I also felt that Jomthong should have won but he didn't. I have not read your analysis of the fight.
 
Cocakillbana said:
Apparently Pakon failed again to make weight, but the fight went on anyway and it seems it was agreed to the Chinese fighter would get the W and move on regardless.

Rungravee was destroyed in round 1.
almost 1 kg...he looks off..like he aged overnight,maybe i just bumped into a couple of bad pics.
 
Here is a list of the champions in 2014 national Sanda competiton.


Championship matches

3 rounds.

48kg &#26417;&#35760;&#36745;&#65288;&#27494;&#35686;&#65289;VS &#29579;&#27704;&#26480;&#65288;&#27993;&#27743;&#65289;2&#65306;1 Winner: Zhu Jihui
52kg &#27743;&#28023;&#19996;&#65288;&#19978;&#28023;&#65289;VS &#32918;&#26149;&#65288;&#28246;&#21271;&#65289;2&#65306;1 Winner: Jiang Haidong
56kg &#30003;&#22269;&#39034;&#65288;&#27827;&#21335;&#65289;VS &#36213;&#31119;&#31077;&#65288;&#21271;&#20307;&#65289;0&#65306;2 Winner: Zhao Fuxiang
60kg &#39640;&#38470;&#20891;&#65288;&#27743;&#33487;&#65289;VS &#23380;&#27946;&#26143;&#65288;&#27827;&#21335;&#65289;0&#65306;2 Winner: Kong Hongxing
65kg &#38472;&#32418;&#20852;&#65288;&#23665;&#35199;&#65289;VS &#24464;&#21513;&#31119;&#65288;&#24191;&#19996;&#65289;0&#65306;2 Winner: Xu Jifu
70kg &#20911;&#26480;&#65288;&#23665;&#19996;&#65289;VS &#27784;&#26446;&#65288;&#21271;&#20307;&#22823;&#65289;2&#65306;0 Winner: Feng Jie
75kg &#33495;&#38472;&#38647;&#65288;&#40657;&#40857;&#27743;&#65289;VS &#24352;&#22372;&#65288;&#38485;&#35199;&#65289;0&#65306;2 Winner: Zhang Kun
80kg &#20184;&#39640;&#23792;&#65288;&#23665;&#19996;&#65289;VS &#20044;&#26085;&#26681;&#24052;&#38597;&#23572;&#65288;&#36797;&#23425;&#65289;2&#65306;0 Winner: Fu Gaofeng
85kg &#37101;&#25991;&#26480;&#65288;&#28246;&#21271;&#65289;VS &#26446;&#29467;&#65288;&#27827;&#21271;&#65289;2&#65306;0 Winner: Guo Wenjie
90kg &#25151;&#28165;&#27849;&#65288;&#37325;&#24198;&#65289;VS &#33931;&#20840;&#65288;&#27743;&#33487;&#65289;0&#65306;2 Winner: Jiang Quan
100kg &#21776;&#32716;&#32724;&#65288;&#21513;&#20307;&#65289;VS &#29579;&#25991;&#24544;&#65288;&#35299;&#25918;&#20891;&#65289;0&#65306;2 Winner: Wang Wenzhong
100kg+ &#38472;&#24422;&#21484;&#65288;&#21271;&#20307;&#65289;VS &#21494;&#32724;&#65288;&#27827;&#21335;&#65289;0&#65306;2 Winner: Ye Xiang
 
spinningshiz said:
I know it is common to blitz in a lot of sanshou matches but it really isn't central to the styles of most of the top sanshou fighters. Fang Bian is a pot shotter and Zhang Kaiyin is a pressure fighter with some slick counters. I also felt that Jomthong should have won but he didn't. I have not read your analysis of the fight.
I said its rare to find counter and defensive sanshou fighters, i am not saying that there isnt. You dont have to read my analysis about the fight if you felt like jomthong won.

Even so, Sanshou is very difficult to deal with if you dont have a good boxing or punching skills be prepared to have a difficult time. For that matter even sanda, if there is a mixed rule set, like if take downs are allowed, you'll have a hard time.
 
In many ways, the depth of competition in the Chinese national championships (held every year) are higher than that of the world championships, especially in the lower weight classes. Only in the 80kg and above are Chinese fighters really challenged, and only above 90 kg can we say that fighters outside of China holds an advantage.
The problem is that each country can only sent so many representative to compete in the world cup, and most of the talents are in China. Chinese fighters also don't really care about the world champions as much (they think Sanda is a Chinese Sport) and many simply chose not to participate, the highest priority is winning the Chinese national games/olympics (held every 4 years) where the fighter gets the most awards and hence the Chinese national Games is where Sanda competition is the most intense (virtually everyone participates).

The fact that Chinese national championship and national games seem to be more deep than the world championships can be seen as follows:
In the world championship of 2013, Zhang Kaiyin won 75 kg and Bian Qingge won 90 kg.

Yet in the national championship that year, Zhang Kaiyin only got second place, losing to Zhang Kun (who never participated in world cup or world championship), and Bian Qingge got eliminated as early as the quarter finals where Jiang Quan won at 90 KG and unquestionably showed his dominance in that weight for consecutive years.

In the Chinese national games in the same year in 2013, Zhang Kun and Jiang Quan won the 75 KG and 90 KG respectively again, whereas Zhang Kaiyin and Bian Qingge was again eliminated before the finals.

The champions seem to change every year in every game. However, Zhu Jihui at 48 KG, Zhang Kun at 75 KG, and Jiang Quan at 90 KG seem to dominate their divisions consistently. Zhu has been winning since 2010 and is the longest reining Sanda champion. However, his weight class doesn't exist in the Chinese National Games so he never won that. Zhang Kun has dominated Sanda for three consecutive years since 2012, winning all the national titles and the national games whereas Jiang Quan only started dominating in 2013. So, if Sanda had a pound for pound ranking. The #1 pound for pound Sanda fighter on the planet right now is probably Zhang Kun at 75 kg and Zhu Jihui at 48 KG, followed by Jiang Quan at 90 KG. Fu Gaofeng won the championships in 80 KG from 2011, 2012, and 2014, but lost in 2013, so he is probably also on the pound for pound list (although whether he can beat Salikhov Muslim on a consistent basis is unknown, he did beat him once). The rest is a complicated toss up. Aotegen Bateer seem to have been a part time Sanda fighter recently, but he is definitely up there as well, he won two Chinese national games in a row, a very difficult thing to do.
 
Kiria and think Souwer too, off the next Kunlun card. At least Kiria still on for a later event.
 
Its cool that there are elite sanda guys whose natural weight class is above 135 lbs.
 
Shadess said:
Kiria and think Souwer too, off the next Kunlun card. At least Kiria still on for a later event.
Yea superbon banchamek replaced souwer in the 4 man. so we will have a all thai final with him versus sittichai. They are showing the event live on workpoint 1out of thailand but it will probably not show fights without thais
 
is that Kong Hongxing the same guy who beat saenchai in a k1 fight in china?
 
Sanda national championship match winners 2015:

48 KG: Zhu Jihui
52 KG: Jiang Haidong
56 KG: Shen Guoshun
60 KG: Kong Hongxing
65 KG: Cheng Hongxing
70 KG: Shen Li
75 KG: Zhang Kun
80 KG: Cao Lujian
85 KG: Yang Yuanfei
90 KG: Wang Wenzhong (defeated long reigning champ Jiang Quan)
100 KG: Yang Yu
100+ KG: Fang Xuelong
 
Heavenly Kaghan, what do you think of the fighter Kong Hongxing? I think he has potential to do well in K-1 rules at 60 or 65kg.
 
heavenly kaghan said:
Sanda national championship match winners 2015:

48 KG: Zhu Jihui
52 KG: Jiang Haidong
56 KG: Shen Guoshun
60 KG: Kong Hongxing
65 KG: Cheng Hongxing
70 KG: Shen Li
75 KG: Zhang Kun
80 KG: Cao Lujian
85 KG: Yang Yuanfei
90 KG: Wang Wenzhong (defeated long reigning champ Jiang Quan)
100 KG: Yang Yu
100+ KG: Fang Xuelong
Thanks for posting dude!
 
spinningshiz said:
Heavenly Kaghan, what do you think of the fighter Kong Hongxing? I think he has potential to do well in K-1 rules at 60 or 65kg.
Maybe, he is more punching oriented and that suits kickboxing. Although Sanda punches rarely chain up combinations beyond four hits. Kong is a newbie much like Zhang Kun, neither has fought much outside of Sanda and only really came to the scene after 2012, even though they are the reigning champs right now, especially the later, who is arguably the best Sanda fighter on a pound for pound basis (I have yet to see another fighter who can tool Zhang Kaiyin every time they fight).
 
Dunno whole card but Buakaw, Yuichiro "Jienotsu" Nagashima and think Sudsakorn on the next Wu Lin Feng card this saturday. Not half bad no?
 
did yodsanklai fight on the hero legends event yet?
 
