Reasons to like DDP's chances against izzy.

We need to start looking at this guy as a serious threat to the title, so I'll start by mentioning some of his attributes that I think make him a threat to izzy:
  • He is one of the biggest Middleweights at 6'1 with 76 inch reach, and according to himself he weighs 210 lbs on fight night (sometimes more). Both guys that izzy lost to were able to match izzy's length to some degree and make their size felt in the octagon. DDP is taller, longer and just bigger than the vast majority of middle weights that izzy has been fighting, so izzy might not be as safe at range as he typically is.
  • He has a significant grappling advantage. I don't think there is much debate here. If he gets on top of izzy, he'll be a big problem.
  • He is a switch stance fighter. Izzy relies on leg kicks as a large part of his game, but it takes more time to break down switch stance fighters with leg kicks than it does for fighters who spend the majority of their time in one stance.
  • He throws a good amount of low kicks himself. He is no Pereira, but he does attack the legs and most people don't do that to izzy.
  • Big power
  • Very good chin.

How do you guys think they match up?
 
Great points. His physicality really impressed me, the way he threw Rob and was really threatening him with subs. Izzy gave up his back multiple times in the Vettori and Rob fights. DDP can definitely capitalize on that. Like you said very big guy and looking at the face off, really no size advantage for Izzy. Izzy is like 6’2-6’3 range and Dricus is a solid 6’1. Same with their reach. Dricus’ defense is also very solid, really impressed with his guard and Rob couldn’t land any head kicks. Having DDP on top of you is a nightmare, if DDP can get Izzy to the ground, he definitely can keep him there. Rob has no sub threats, DDP has. And even tho he may look funny on the feet, his stand up is surprisingly good. Clear advantage on the ground and he can hold his own on the feet. Another thing to note is Izzy’s age. He is about to be 34 and a lot of mileage on him. Dricus is in his prime right now.

Can’t wait for this fight! DDP will shock the world again. ;)
 
Anyone who engages Izzy will put on a good fight. Look at how Gastelum did. You have to have it in you to pressure Izzy and get inside with confidence. Whittaker/Vettori/Cannonier were content to play the outside point battle and gave us terrible fights.

You have to just bring your A game when you close distance on Izzy to get inside and keep at it. If he is unable to take you out with a counter, it becomes more of a war of attrition.
 
Been saying it since the Whittaker fight got booked DDP is going to ko Izzy he’s not going to be afraid he has nothing to be afraid of. Izzy cannot one shot ko DDP.
 
His certainly a big boy. Izzy would have had shoes on and was not much taller.

Izzy's striking is still next level though. But should be a good fight.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Been saying it since the Whittaker fight got booked DDP is going to ko Izzy he’s not going to be afraid he has nothing to be afraid of. Izzy cannot one shot ko DDP.
In many ways, stylistically, whittaker was supposed to be a much harder match up for dricus than izzy, in my opinion.
 
I've underestimated him. His striking is awkward and off beat and that makes him tough to read.

He's also extremely strong for that weight class. There's are some big MW's but DDP might be the strongest physically and you understand why looking at his body. Dude " girthy " no homo.

The power and strength difference between him and Whitakker was shocking and Bobby been in there with guys like Costa, Vettori and Romero.

Izzy is obviously a different beast on the feet but I can see how DDP can win. Based on his awkward striking, power and strength
 
TS, I don't know if ever told you, but you have always been one of my favorite posters.

With that said, I see Dricus as a physically imposing force. And yes his grappling may be a threat. But the fighters who have beaten Adesanya have been capable of being brilliant in the striking department.

DDP hasn't exactly shown that to me. His defense for example, is just a high guard. Other than that, he's there to be hit.

His style is awkward but I think Adesanya is a bit more disciplined defensively than Rob.
I'm sure the fight will be fun. I just hope the build up doesn't get too messy.
 
Grappling, power, athleticism, pace, size are big reasons.

Dricus and Izzy have both said he won grappling when they trained. Dricus says he manhandled him. But it was in 2013 when they were 3-0 and 2-0 in MMA.

MW division in Izzy era has had horrendous grappling talent an absolute chasm dropoff from when Chris, Jacare, Luke, Kennedy, Saucy etc were in prime.

Hes been able to strike at will w/ size, length advantage against really poor offensive grapplers for most part. Alex is a horrible grappler one of the worst to ever be top 10.

Marvin, Cannoneer, Costa are not good grapplers either. Rob gets TDs here and there but usually to mix in something to score points. Hes not a strong grappler offensively he could barely control Darren Till lmfaooo whos a horrific grappler (Dalby and TWood did anything they wanted on mat, Brunson too). His TDD is incredible but not his grappling offense no. Like Rob isnt a threat to get a sub, do damage on top, pass guard. 43yo Yoel was basically a boxer he never grappled much late in his career. Blonde Brunson grappled but version Izzy fought was the berserker striker version.

Kelvin and Jan are probably the 2 most capable offensive grapplers Izzy fought and he went to war with Kelvin tied 2-2 to the 5th. Jan beat him. And grappling isnt even a strength for Jan @ LHW he usually gets his ass beat in grappling like Glover did right after Izzy fight or Ankalaev last 2 rounds.

Izzy is in trouble.
 
I’m not a fan of either DD or Izzy. Nothing against DD just haven’t been following him
and I wish he didnt beat Rob. Adesanya he is a skilful fighter yes. I think Adesanya smashes DD and makes it look easy DD has power he has good grappling he can box, haven’t we seen the is all before at Middleweight. Adesanya has beaten them all. Pereira Is a different fighter because he is better than Adesanya in the stand up and there fight was purely a stand up battle also he knew how to beat Adesanya as he’s done it couple times to be exact and elite level World Champion kickboxer.

Unless DD can hold Adesanya down for 5 rounds not sure how he wins. On the feet I think we seen that Adesanya knows how to win.

I think what’s convinced me more about this is after watching Rob and DD fight it was clear that Rob gassed after the wrestling exchange or had an adrenaline dump. I haven’t seen Rob look that tired so early in a fight. Second round DD took his time Rob seemed to be going ok got caught and fights over. Also DD is a huge powerful guy but I think he would be slow against Adesanya and predictable while Adesanya stays on the outside and does his thing.

Let’s see what happens…… a fight is a fight …..
 
