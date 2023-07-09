Reasons to like DDP's chances against izzy.

fortheo
We need to start looking at this guy as a serious threat to the title, so I'll start by mentioning some of his attributes that I think make him a threat to izzy:
How do you guys think they match up?
- He is one of the biggest Middleweights at 6'1 with 76 inch reach, and according to himself he weighs 210 lbs on fight night (sometimes more). Both guys that izzy lost to were able to match izzy's length to some degree and make their size felt in the octagon. DDP is taller, longer and just bigger than the vast majority of middle weights that izzy has been fighting, so izzy might not be as safe at range as he typically is.
- He has a significant grappling advantage. I don't think there is much debate here. If he gets on top of izzy, he'll be a big problem.
- He is a switch stance fighter. Izzy relies on leg kicks as a large part of his game, but it takes more time to break down switch stance fighters with leg kicks than it does for fighters who spend the majority of their time in one stance.
- He throws a good amount of low kicks himself. He is no Pereira, but he does attack the legs and most people don't do that to izzy.
- Big power
- Very good chin.
