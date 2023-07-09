Reasons to like DDP's chances against izzy.

Great points. His physicality really impressed me, the way he threw Rob and was really threatening him with subs. Izzy gave up his back multiple times in the Vettori and Rob fights. DDP can definitely capitalize on that. Like you said very big guy and looking at the face off, really no size advantage for Izzy. Izzy is like 6’2-6’3 range and Dricus is a solid 6’1. Same with their reach. Dricus’ defense is also very solid, really impressed with his guard and Rob couldn’t land any head kicks. Having DDP on top of you is a nightmare, if DDP can get Izzy to the ground, he definitely can keep him there. Rob has no sub threats, DDP has. And even tho he may look funny on the feet, his stand up is surprisingly good. Clear advantage on the ground and he can hold his own on the feet. Another thing to note is Izzy’s age. He is about to be 34 and a lot of mileage on him. Dricus is in his prime right now.Can’t wait for this fight! DDP will shock the world again.