Rate Volk's chin

Sucks to see him getting KOed, right after the Islam KO but if I had to pick one weakness in Volk (the guy is one of the most skilled fighters ever) it would be his chin. I'm not saying it's glass but I see it on the same level as Whittaker? He can take punches and recover but he will struggle with guys who hit super hard. He was rocked by Mendes, and knocked down by Max in the second fight (in which he was not at his best) but the two KO losses back to back pretty much settles is, his chin is the weakest part of his game. Is that accurate?
Also, do you think it's cracked for good? He is taking a year off and I hope that gives him time to recover at least.
 
Nah.

His chin held up during it's peak.

Dude carved through his division, and took on all comers.

He went up and took on a higher weight class at the tail end, and in that stage, father time rules all.

Eventually if you stick around long enough, all chins get checked.
 
Topuria would've knocked out God himself with that shot sir.
 
his weakness is that he is 10/10 from the distance and 5/10 in the pocket: even a younger version of Aldo'd have exposed this flaw.
 
6.5/10 maybe 7

Max, Kattar, TCity are FWs with 9 to 10/10 chins.

Volk chin is in line with an Arnold Allen or a bit worse. Weve seen him hurt and dropped multiple times even before Islam and Ilia KOs.
 
I rate it around 2 pesos and a round of Warburton’s white bread
 
giphy.gif
 
Broken/10
 
Islam's headkick would've knocked every 145er out, same with Ilia's Combo.

Mendes hit him with some bombs, pre suspension Mendes would've won that fight btw.
He had only 7minutes of gas in the Volk fight, but went 25 with Aldo just fine.

Volk got stung by some of Islam's punches, which didn't look good and he got dropped by Holloway by another headkick.

If you have enough fights, chances are you go down by a kick at least once.

I'd give a prime Volk a chin of 7/10 and nowadays 5/10.
Not much due to Islam's kick, that's just the muslim bathtub guys hugging his balls.
But reflexes and speed are gone at his age, also a bit cardio to recover.
 
Yeah I would go for a 6 or 7 at max.
 
