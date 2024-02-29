Rate Volk's chin

Sucks to see him getting KOed, right after the Islam KO but if I had to pick one weakness in Volk (the guy is one of the most skilled fighters ever) it would be his chin. I'm not saying it's glass but I see it on the same level as Whittaker? He can take punches and recover but he will struggle with guys who hit super hard. He was rocked by Mendes, and knocked down by Max in the second fight (in which he was not at his best) but the two KO losses back to back pretty much settles is, his chin is the weakest part of his game. Is that accurate?

Also, do you think it's cracked for good? He is taking a year off and I hope that gives him time to recover at least.