Rate that DDP memorable quote about his upcoming fight vs Izzy

Dude caught me offguard. What a great quote tbh. I disliked him at first and thought of him as an arrogant pr*ck but the more I hear him talk the more I like him.

Here's what he had to say:

'' At the end of the day, I don't come in here feeling like I have to change anything because I have the belt. I'm not gonna defend my belt, I'm gonna keep fighting like I never had that belt. Because once I walk in there, that belt is given to an official so it's nobody's belt that belt is given to the winner at the end of the fight. So for that time while the fight's happening, it's nobody's belt. And I'm willing to die and take a life for this belt ''


Thoughts?
 
It's a great quote.

I still remember a Tyson quote about Muhammad Ali and that he said Ali was willing to die in the ring. And Tyson said something he would never do that. Ali was built different Mike Tyson was saying.
 
The last part is definitely cringey no doubt about that haha.

I just like his analogy about the belt. I never looked at it like that.
 
Just like my daddy used to say, when the green grass does grow, on the other side, somebody's gotta' cut the lawn.
 
whocares said:
It's pretty good. But I prefer "Fuck you mafuka, yalls a bunch of bitchass punk mafukas for real" - Nate Diaz
Click to expand...
you-are-so-dumb-you-are-really-dumb.gif
 
