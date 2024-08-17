Ranking the worlds global MMA and Combat Sports promotions

Lionheart7167
Out of curiousity, how would you rank the world's combat sports organizations (top 10) in terms of power, influence, and financial success, viability or promise. Obviously a lot of factors at play, so I'm just looking for opinions here.
Not counting the influence of the Turki, since Rhiyad Season is not really a proper organization.
Here's mine
1. UFC- the cream of the crop in MMA. Three of the most successful letters in sports
2. Top Rank- Most successful current roster of boxers and needle movers
3. PFL/Bellator- Since combining forces, I'd say they're number two (at least in the States. There's an argument to be made that ONE has more influence, despite being financially in the hole)
4. Matchroom- Bivol, Joshua and a host of others make it the number two boxing promotion for me
5. ONE FC- Not much of a presence in America, but huge in Asia
6. PBC (Al Haymon)- home of Canelo. Some great other boxers too
7. BKFC- The premier Bare Knuckle org
8. KSW- HUGE in Poland. A bevy of talent
9. ADCC- Premier grappling event/promotion in the world
10. Power Slap- I hate it, but it's popular
Honorables to Rizin, Golden Boy, Queensbury, and Mayweather. Those organizations didn't make the list because they were either inconsistent, or had limited amount of "impact" fighters
I left out any Kickboxing organizations, because I'm not too familiar anymore. Are K-1 and GLORY still around?
What do you think?
