Ranking the worlds global MMA and Combat Sports promotions

Gotta say, the rise of BKFC has been really unique to see. It's come a long way since being the retirement meme for declining fighters in the UFC back in the late 2010s. It truly is being seen as an alternative to the UFC, even if I don't care for the product too much. They may get to a point where they stop relying on ex-MMA guys but that won't be for the foreseeable future. Valor Bare Knuckle is a very distant second.



GLORY is still around but has no real following here in the United States. GLORY could have benefitted from bringing in popular MMA guys from Bellator back when they were on Spike TV but they rarely ever did it. Same exact thing with Bellator kickboxing, actually. I believe those were the only opportunites at kickboxing ever being truly popular in the US but ship sailed. Bellator/GLORY did the Dynamite thing in 2015 but it didn't gain any traction because of how tame the kickboxing was on that card and no actual crossover fights between both promotions.



It had some kind of a popularity revival during the Pereira-Adesanya rivalry in the UFC but fans only watched their highlights from their time there and quickly moved on. They don't like kickboxing, just kickboxers in the UFC.



ADCC/BJJ is too niche to be on that list tbh. Probably won't change any time soon.