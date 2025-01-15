Ranking the all-time GOAT Promotions (Outside of UFC and PRIDE)

Outside of the UFC and PRIDE, how would you rank the rest of the promotions historically? I'm talking about legacy, influence, affluence, etc.



Here's mine.



1. Strikeforce- Produced some of the the greatest fights, champions and an amazing HW tourney, before folding into the UFC

2. Bellator- Slightly behind Strikeforce, as I don't think the influence or fights were as captivating

3. WEC- The first organization that really showcased lower weight class talent on the main stage. Produced great smaller fighters

4. King of the Cage- Controversial choice probably, but it's been around forever and has acted as a huge feeder organization. The list of talent that came from KOTC is amazing

5. Dream- The PRIDE follow up. Not nearly as important but still a great organization with great fighters

6. EliteXC- Only including this one bc. of impact. It was short lived but produced Kimbo, a record setting audience for mainstream television and was (i believe) the first broadcast on a major network

7. Affliction- Only two shows, but still stands as legendary for who fought. There was a moment in time where it seemed like it would be huge

8. RIZIN- Mainly here for longevity, keeping Japanese MMA alive. You could argue Sengoku but that organization didn't last too long

9. PFL/WSOF- Now the second biggest organization

10. ONE- I know this one's controversial as they probably have the biggest global footprint, but I don't know how much of an impact they've had outside of very specific markets. Some people might have this as number 2 or 3.

11. KSW- Poland's premier organization. MMA is huge here.

12. M-1 Global- For many years the leader in Russian MMA