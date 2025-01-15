  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Ranking the all-time GOAT Promotions (Outside of UFC and PRIDE)

Outside of the UFC and PRIDE, how would you rank the rest of the promotions historically? I'm talking about legacy, influence, affluence, etc.

Here's mine.

1. Strikeforce- Produced some of the the greatest fights, champions and an amazing HW tourney, before folding into the UFC
2. Bellator- Slightly behind Strikeforce, as I don't think the influence or fights were as captivating
3. WEC- The first organization that really showcased lower weight class talent on the main stage. Produced great smaller fighters
4. King of the Cage- Controversial choice probably, but it's been around forever and has acted as a huge feeder organization. The list of talent that came from KOTC is amazing
5. Dream- The PRIDE follow up. Not nearly as important but still a great organization with great fighters
6. EliteXC- Only including this one bc. of impact. It was short lived but produced Kimbo, a record setting audience for mainstream television and was (i believe) the first broadcast on a major network
7. Affliction- Only two shows, but still stands as legendary for who fought. There was a moment in time where it seemed like it would be huge
8. RIZIN- Mainly here for longevity, keeping Japanese MMA alive. You could argue Sengoku but that organization didn't last too long
9. PFL/WSOF- Now the second biggest organization
10. ONE- I know this one's controversial as they probably have the biggest global footprint, but I don't know how much of an impact they've had outside of very specific markets. Some people might have this as number 2 or 3.
11. KSW- Poland's premier organization. MMA is huge here.
12. M-1 Global- For many years the leader in Russian MMA
 
M1 was more than just the Russian outfit it is now, it was Europe's premier MMA organization for years - they put on some awesome events, country vs country style

If Dream is in there then Hero's should be in there.

KOTC should be there, it was basically a breeding ground for the UFC long before TUF was a thing

Earlier promotions like IFC, Extreme Challenge, Rings & IVC for their importance and birth of greatness

Fuck you for not mentioning Cage Rage
 
Strikeforce
WEC
Bellator
PFL
ONE
DREAM
EliteXC
Sengoku Raiden Championships
RIZIN
IVC
 
