Law Ranking democrat on ethics committee admits to leaks about Gaetz

Perhaps the most DC story one could write, the top democrats in the ethics committee has been the source of unethical leaks for political gain and weaponization.

She should be prosecuted and the article gives reason as to such, as members of the ethics committee swear an oath

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will not disclose, to any person or entity outside the Committee on Ethics, any information received in the course of my service with the Committee, except as authorized by the Committee or in accordance with its rules,” the oath reads, according to the panel’s rules.


Rep. Susan Wild (Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Ethics Committee, was absent from the panel’s meeting last week after being traced as the source of leaks to the press regarding the investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), sources told The Hill.

It remains unclear if Wild voluntarily skipped the Thursday gathering or was asked not to attend, what information she leaked and to whom, and how the panel tracked her back as being the leaker. Two sources said Wild ultimately acknowledged to the panel that she had leaked information.
 
You seriously can't hate these psychopaths enough. No wonder they're all afraid of prosecution. They're all criminals.
 
Don't know much about the story other than he's accused of fucking kids
Good for them, prevented a sex offender and alleged pdf file from becoming Attorney General
 
Madmick said:
"The rule of law"!
Do you know what law she broke? If there was one, name it and prosecute her for it. Considering that the Republicans on this committee were cool with keeping all of the details secret about the findings of this investigation into someone who had the potential to become the fucking United States Attorney General, this was for the greater good of the country.
 
