Rank these recent undeserving Title shots

Colby vs Leon
Chito vs Omalley
Dustin vs Islam
Khalil vs Alex
Stipe vs Jones

I think Least deserving is a 3 way tie between Stipe, Khalil and Colby. Maybe Stipe is worst because everyone wants to see Jon vs Tom and the later is interim champion. Colby had no business vs Leon. Khaki TS just came out of no where. If MMA fans were ask: UFC 307 main event Alex Pereira vs “fill in the blank” three weeks ago, how many people would say Roundtree?

Chito skipped the line over Merab but he did have a fluke win vs O’Malley.

I’d say Dustin vs Islam is most deserving of the group since no one was available and he did put up a valiant effort.

Hope this is not a trend.
 
1. stipe is the worst. the fight is a farce and is pretty much cock blocking us from watching aspinall vs poatan for the vacant belt
2. colby didn't deserve a title shot. he is a coward fighter.
3. dustin got lucky while the guys ahead of him had their career km catch up to him. he didn't deserve it and pulled the same rank squating bs his team often dones (colby, jorge, joanna)
4. chito didn't deserve it but at least he had a win over omalley that the champ wanted back
5. alex vs khalil could be good. only being done because the ufc wants alex to sit until jones and stipe is done to have the vacant hw fight. alex doesn't want to sit so they gave him a person he should beat
 
1. Stipe Jones. This wouldn't be number one if Tom wasn't the interim. Having an interim champ fighting and defending against contenders makes the whole interim belt a joke.
2. Khalil vs Pereira. I'm a huge Pereira fan but this fight makes very little sense.
3. Colby vs Leon. Dude already lost 2 title shots against usman, beats Masvidal and gets a third shot..
4. Chito vs Omalley. Chito was definitely not the number 1 contender. but not too bad considering their history.
5. DP vs Islam. Made sense considering the division and the context of Arman turning down the fight.
 
The fact all of these are taking place in a year just shows the UFC is losing all legitimacy. I’m a longtime dedicated fan but between this and the influx of subpar cards I’ve been finding myself begin to lose some interest.
 
1- Stipe by far the worst. Not won a fight in 4 years and hasnt fought in 3. That last fight was a brutal KO loss. All the while we have a current interim champion who has beaten 5 of the top 10 in 9 minutes combined. This one is straight embarrassing.

2- Khalil Rountree. He is on a 3 fight win against no guys who are contenders. Should have lost the fight to Jacob meaning it should only be a 2 fight streak. Also coming off a drugs ban.

3- Chito Vera. Got this fight solely because he had a win over O'Malley years before he became champ. On a1 fight win streak and was beaten convincingly by Sandhagen before that.

4- Colby. Got his shot for being the consensus #2 welterweight of the era and taking Usman to the limit twice. Only had a single win over washed 38 year old Masvidal. This one is not as bad as the others, it feels bad die to there being a number of more deserving contenders though.

5- Poirier. Not as bad as the others as this was short notice when none of the actual contenders wanted to take the fight. Also felt like a tribute for his overall career than his actual streak which was only 1 win.
 
sdpdude9 said:
The fact all of these are taking place in a year just shows the UFC is losing all legitimacy. I’m a longtime dedicated fan but between this and the influx of subpar cards I’ve been finding myself begin to lose some interest.
Click to expand...
I think fans want to see a competitive title fight and that usually happens when the challenger has earned it. It’s sad that when Dana try to justify these title fights by getting on camera and hyping it up by just talking in a loud voice. That’s not going to cut it. I think fans are getting fed up with him.
 
