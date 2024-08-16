Rank these recent undeserving Title shots

MrBlackheart
Colby vs Leon
Chito vs Omalley
Dustin vs Islam
Khalil vs Alex
Stipe vs Jones
I think Least deserving is a 3 way tie between Stipe, Khalil and Colby. Maybe Stipe is worst because everyone wants to see Jon vs Tom and the later is interim champion. Colby had no business vs Leon. Khaki TS just came out of no where. If MMA fans were ask: UFC 307 main event Alex Pereira vs “fill in the blank” three weeks ago, how many people would say Roundtree?
Chito skipped the line over Merab but he did have a fluke win vs O’Malley.
I’d say Dustin vs Islam is most deserving of the group since no one was available and he did put up a valiant effort.
Hope this is not a trend.
