Rank these recent undeserving Title shots

1- Stipe by far the worst. Not won a fight in 4 years and hasnt fought in 3. That last fight was a brutal KO loss. All the while we have a current interim champion who has beaten 5 of the top 10 in 9 minutes combined. This one is straight embarrassing.



2- Khalil Rountree. He is on a 3 fight win against no guys who are contenders. Should have lost the fight to Jacob meaning it should only be a 2 fight streak. Also coming off a drugs ban.



3- Chito Vera. Got this fight solely because he had a win over O'Malley years before he became champ. On a1 fight win streak and was beaten convincingly by Sandhagen before that.



4- Colby. Got his shot for being the consensus #2 welterweight of the era and taking Usman to the limit twice. Only had a single win over washed 38 year old Masvidal. This one is not as bad as the others, it feels bad die to there being a number of more deserving contenders though.



5- Poirier. Not as bad as the others as this was short notice when none of the actual contenders wanted to take the fight. Also felt like a tribute for his overall career than his actual streak which was only 1 win.