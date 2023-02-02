Media *** Random Tito Ortiz Videos MEGA THREAD ***

Holy shit, that was scary.

I've been a chef for nearly 25 years, and this is absolutely how you cut your fingers off.

Literally everything is wrong from the knife he chose to use, to his free hand positioning, and technique... He didnt even peel them.

Cut himself multiple times, look at his right pointer finger at the start of the vid, it was already cut and bleeding meaning he did a previous take of this vid and botched it, by the end of this one he’s bleeding into the onion. Then cuts his other hand towards the end. Folks with CTE should not be handling knives.
 
Well, he did cut himself. Which leads me to the question: Are people in the kitchen of a restaurant regularly cutting themselves and going like "fuck it", so you as a customer get served meals with just a dash of human blood in them?
 
Yeah, when I started watching that I was like ”no way he doesn’t cut himself doing it like that and with a knife like that”

he cuts his finger

Is that cantina thing real? Is he going to open a restaurant?
 
Oh dear, I don't think I have ever seen anyone cutting onions like that, even a total newb. At least cut off the base to stabilise it.
 
That's fucking awful.

I've had a method for cutting onions, but I still would do a pre video search from time to time, cuz I happened to run across a chef using a different method once and I started using that. Ever since then, I still do a quick search every once in a while in case I find something more interesting or time saving. But I guess to be a fighter, you have to have the kind of deluded confidence to be like "Nah, I'm not gonna check if my way's ok with a tiny google. Hey honey! Are you sure we don't have a karambit in the house to cut this with? All right, fine, I'll use this."
 
No, because we learn to handle knives in our version of school... No company would be able to insure dudes off the street wielding choppers out back, even though that's essentially how you're hired, and what the job entails.

Generally you'll go weeks without anyone cutting themselves in a kitchen, and when it does happen its normally from something retarded like opening a box, or stabbing yourself shucking an oyster... The meat slicing machine takes a lot of casualties too..... Burns are another story - all service chefs have at least one popped blister somewhere that could easily contaminate your food with that drippy shit that comes out of them... But no blood.
 
That’s what I thought. Not the clearest video but I think he had blood all over that onion
 
The worst part is, most normal people doing this, you can be confident the video's gonna be fine and nothing terrible is gonna happen, cuz why would they post it? But with Tito, he could legitimately have severed a finger and still upload it, so this was nerve-wracking.

Honestly, I'd rather watch him attempt to box again over more of this.
 
