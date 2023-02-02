Hellowhosthat
I feel like we need to ban Tito from cutting onions for the sake of his fingers.
I've been a pro chef for nearly 25 years, and this is absolutely how you cut your fingers off.
He will definitely outlive his fingers chopping like that though.Can you reach out to Tito bro lol? I don't think he is the best onion cutter of the night.
He will definitely outlive his fingers chopping like that though.
Holy shit, that was scary.
Literally everything from the knife he chose to use, to his free hand positioning, and technique...
No, because we learn to handle knives in our version of school... No company would be able to insure dudes off the street wielding choppers out back, even though that's essentially how you're hired, and what the job entails.Well, he did cut himself. Which leads me to the question: Are people in the kitchen of a restaurant regularly cutting themselves and going like "fuck it", so you as a customer get served meals with just a dash of human blood in them?
That’s what I thought. Not the clearest video but I think he had blood all over that onionCut himself multiple times, look at his right pointer finger at the start of the vid, it was already cut and bleeding meaning he did a previous take of this vid and botched it, by the end of this one he’s bleeding into the onion. Then cuts his other hand towards the end. Folks with CTE should not be handling knives.
The worst part is, most normal people doing this, you can be confident the video's gonna be fine and nothing terrible is gonna happen, cuz why would they post it? But with Tito, he could legitimately have severed a finger and still upload it, so this was nerve-wracking.Lmfao that actually was stressful. Fuck me. That guy is a fucking psycho!