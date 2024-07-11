Rampage Claims He lost his virginity when he was 5 years old

No Lie He made this statement on the JRE



Now Ive been a loyal fan of Page since the beginning (Marvin Eastman fight) and Ive never known the guy to lie about anything....



Well maybe not....Hes always claimed to hate bullies to the core but in the ultimste fighter......he was a a pretty damn good bully towards Rashad who actually ended up owning Page....he was a little too convincing



Anyway he says he lost his virginity st 5 and it wasnt under the context of being molested neither.



He didnt expand on it much further



Not meaning to be into the gossip but thats just whacky to my ears Anyone else hear this before ?