Rampage Claims He lost his virginity when he was 5 years old

No Lie He made this statement on the JRE

Now Ive been a loyal fan of Page since the beginning (Marvin Eastman fight) and Ive never known the guy to lie about anything....

Well maybe not....Hes always claimed to hate bullies to the core but in the ultimste fighter......he was a a pretty damn good bully towards Rashad who actually ended up owning Page....he was a little too convincing

Anyway he says he lost his virginity st 5 and it wasnt under the context of being molested neither.

He didnt expand on it much further

Not meaning to be into the gossip but thats just whacky to my ears Anyone else hear this before ?
 
This is the Heavies..

1720658155408.gif
 
Freak in the sheets. G in the streets.
43cOwM.gif
 
Yea, it's a hood thing. Olders get a hoe for the youngers. 5 is obviously ridiculous and disgusting, and obviously warps that persons relationship with sex for the rest of their lives.

In parts of eastern europe there are similar things, but it's usually when a kid become a teenager that they get him a hooker or the neighborhood bicycle. Also usually our version of hood rats. However, Rampage was 100% molested whether he knows it/admits it or not..
 
Maybe they can give him an episode in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
 
My wife used to work at a large day care center, where a lot of the kids were “low income” state pay. Some the parents were absolute trash, and clearly exposed these kids to shit no child should see. I remember one incident of a couple kids getting caught exchanging blowjobs. Kids as in 4-6 years old. They have no idea what anything means, but they see it at home, whether in real life or on TV. Some of the shit I’d hear about was infuriating.
 
Fuking crazy

I coach my kids flag football team who are all 8-9 yo and up untill today I thought it was nuts we had to axe a kid from the team for telling an opposing team to suck his dick

the kid was from Waianae the rough part of oahu where Max is from
 
I lost my virginity at 0 hours 0 days. Dumb to say he was 5.
 
Rampage may have mis-spoke, and he gave me a Tee shirt to post this.
 
