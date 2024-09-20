Rajabali Shaidullaev is the future

Undefeated 11-0
100% finish rate even against decent competition
Only 23 years old, very young
Already a local star and a national hero in his country Kyrgyzstan
Wrestling background, a trait of many dominant champions
Defeated and submitted a good Dagestani according to some an Abdulmanap student
Didn't fall in the potential One FC trap, and being forced to be inactive

Let that sink. Obviously the Number°1 prospect worldwide in the featherweight division.

For those interested, he is facing Juan Archuleta the 29 september 2024 in Rizin. A serious test indeed. Rizing can be a bridge to getting an UFC contract, or to fight with PFL/Bellator in co-promotion events where he could find even better competition. We shall see.
 

