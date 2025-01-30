The murder is described as a brutal execution where Momika is said to have been shot with several shots to the head.

Säpo (security police) is investigating, according to information.

The alarm came on 23.11 on Wednesday evening.



- We were alerted to a suspicious shooting that took place indoors in an apartment building in Hovsjö, says Nadya Norton to TV4 Nyheterna.



A man in his 40s had been shot in an apartment, the police confirm.

Salwan Momika's Koran burning companion Salwan Najem has commented on Momika's death on X with one sentence:



"I'm next".



In August, Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem were charged with four counts of incitement against a ethnic group. Today, January 30, the sentences would have been declared.



Lawman Göran Lundahl tells TV4 Nyheterna that Salwan Momika will not be able to be tried if he is dead.



According to information based on calls to the police, the shooting may have been broadcast live on social media, but that is not something that police spokespeople want to confirm.