Crime Quran burner shot dead in Sweden.

Just thought you might want to know.

According to information to several media, Koran burner Salwan Momika was shot to death in Södertälje last night.

It was around 11pm on Wednesday that the police received a call about a suspicious shooting.

According to information to several media, it is the Koran-burner Salwan Momika who has been shot to death.
www.svd.se

Uppgift: Salwan Momika ihjälskjuten i Södertälje

Enligt uppgifter till flera medier har koranbrännaren Salwan Momika skjutits till döds i Södertälje i natt.
I'm sure there will be better sources soon.





Religion of peace and all that.
 
www.tv4.se

Man skjuten i Södertälje – kan ha direktsänts

Uppgifter: Brutal avrättning • Kan ha direktsänts på sociala medier
The murder is described as a brutal execution where Momika is said to have been shot with several shots to the head.
Säpo (security police) is investigating, according to information.
The alarm came on 23.11 on Wednesday evening.

- We were alerted to a suspicious shooting that took place indoors in an apartment building in Hovsjö, says Nadya Norton to TV4 Nyheterna.

A man in his 40s had been shot in an apartment, the police confirm.
Salwan Momika's Koran burning companion Salwan Najem has commented on Momika's death on X with one sentence:

"I'm next".

In August, Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem were charged with four counts of incitement against a ethnic group. Today, January 30, the sentences would have been declared.

Lawman Göran Lundahl tells TV4 Nyheterna that Salwan Momika will not be able to be tried if he is dead.

According to information based on calls to the police, the shooting may have been broadcast live on social media, but that is not something that police spokespeople want to confirm.
Religion of peace.
 
Yet more proof that the fake refugees have guns in Europe and are just waiting to use them.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
no one has actually ever reacted extremely to their religious text being burned, except brown people.
To be fair, you don't even have to burn the book to get shot. A simple drawing would suffice.
 
The killer should die. Don't keep him alive with taxpayer's money.
 
