  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Quick Save vs. Checkpoints.. which do you prefer?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,675
Reaction score
9,175
I hate checkpoints. I want Quick Saves on every game kinda like in Skyrim or Fallout 4

I want to be able to quick save and quit the game. I don't like beign in the middle of a cut scene I gotta wait for to end
 
I like checkpoints/auto saves, and manual save spots. However, if those aren't designed to respect my time, and you don't give us quick saves, I'm probably not buying that game without a mod that does it for us. I've suffered enough over the years.

I love quick saves too, but some games are better without them.

I think Soulsborne games have the perfect save function. If you die, you have a chance to get your XP back. If you fail to do so, at least every item you grabbed isn't gone from your inventory. A quick save would ruin much of the tension. A large part of the fun is the risk/reward of either trying for the next save spot, or having to tuck tail and go back.

One of the worst examples of terrible save functions is Kingdom Come deliverance. You need a save item called savory schnaps to save anytime. You can craft them, but it's so tedious. For a game that can go south so quickly, and force you to repeat long stretches of time, it's beyond annoying. Thankfully a mod fixes that.

Grand Theft Auto games were notoriously awful too, before V. You may have to re-drive across the city if you fail a mission.
 
Checkpoints.

Being able to cheese saves to spam through games is horseshit. Takes out all the challenge, and therein all of the genuine sense of accomplishment with it.
 
Checkpoints is fine.

Some games you can truly fuck yourself with a quick save at the wrong time by accident.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,887
Messages
56,799,910
Members
175,416
Latest member
Mohammed Hijab

Share this page

Back
Top