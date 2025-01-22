Quick Save vs. Checkpoints.. which do you prefer?

I like checkpoints/auto saves, and manual save spots. However, if those aren't designed to respect my time, and you don't give us quick saves, I'm probably not buying that game without a mod that does it for us. I've suffered enough over the years.



I love quick saves too, but some games are better without them.



I think Soulsborne games have the perfect save function. If you die, you have a chance to get your XP back. If you fail to do so, at least every item you grabbed isn't gone from your inventory. A quick save would ruin much of the tension. A large part of the fun is the risk/reward of either trying for the next save spot, or having to tuck tail and go back.



One of the worst examples of terrible save functions is Kingdom Come deliverance. You need a save item called savory schnaps to save anytime. You can craft them, but it's so tedious. For a game that can go south so quickly, and force you to repeat long stretches of time, it's beyond annoying. Thankfully a mod fixes that.



Grand Theft Auto games were notoriously awful too, before V. You may have to re-drive across the city if you fail a mission.