Question Re: Early start PPV tomorrow.

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
8,653
Reaction score
12,489
Can I buy the PPV in the middle of the event and watch it from the beginning? Or do I have to wait for the event to be over first? Thanks in advance Sherbros
 
Buy it now. Start it when you want to? The ESPN+ app will usually provide multiple links for any sporting event (MMA or Boxing) whether it's PPV or not, asking if you want to start it from the beginning or watch it live.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
You can't start it from the beginning in the middle of the event if you are watching it though "alternative means."
Click to expand...
so I can buy it now and play it from the beginning anytime after it starts right?
 
MigitAs said:
so I can buy it now and play it from the beginning anytime after it starts right?
Click to expand...

I would assume so since you can with the regular cards on espn plus.

Don't know for sure. I use Russian link
 
MigitAs said:
Apparently there is a service where you “Pay-Per-View” as they’ve coined it.
Click to expand...
Ah… what a ridiculous notion. Paying per view…. What do they think we’re made out of money?
 
MigitAs said:
so I can buy it now and play it from the beginning anytime after it starts right?
Click to expand...

I honestly don't know bro, I haven't bought one in years, though I've rarely missed one.....

I know they put up an event replay shortly after the card ends that you can rewatch for like a month, but I don't know if they'll let you rewind/start from the beginning when you jump in live once it's started.

Perhaps someone with more experience buying them will respond and we can both find out lol.
 
