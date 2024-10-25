Question Re: Early start PPV tomorrow.

MigitAs said: so I can buy it now and play it from the beginning anytime after it starts right? Click to expand...

I honestly don't know bro, I haven't bought one in years, though I've rarely missed one.....I know they put up an event replay shortly after the card ends that you can rewatch for like a month, but I don't know if they'll let you rewind/start from the beginning when you jump in live once it's started.Perhaps someone with more experience buying them will respond and we can both find out lol.