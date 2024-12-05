UFC 310 a test run on reducing the price of PPV?

Cost of this PPV is $10 less than usual (unless you order the previous ones over a week in advance). They are calling it a Holiday Savings Special.

The cards gold aside from the main event not going to capture a lot of people. Are they test running the buy rate difference of the lower price point while hiding behind a holiday special?
 
It probably wasn't approved by Dana.

He'll see this and bump it back up again lol.
 
dropped the price because no one wants to play full price for a ppv with mitchell vs kron on it.
 
Kron Gracie is fighting for free just to be on the card and they passed the savings on to you the valued customer.
Actually, Kron Gracie is paying a $10 rebate to everyone who buys the PPV just to be on the main card.

Poor guy is out $100.
 
People here don't care. They don't pay for shit, but they'll whine perpetually like they do, lol.
 
