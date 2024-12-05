UFC 310 a test run on reducing the price of PPV?

Meathead Jock
Cost of this PPV is $10 less than usual (unless you order the previous ones over a week in advance). They are calling it a Holiday Savings Special.
The cards gold aside from the main event not going to capture a lot of people. Are they test running the buy rate difference of the lower price point while hiding behind a holiday special?
