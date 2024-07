So I bought the needles on Sunday but I didnt drain Roxie's ear cause I started drinking as soon as I got to the BBQ and I wasnt gonna do it with a buzz on

Didnt do it yesterday cause young Rox slept all day and when I inspected it this morning, it was noticeably smaller but still a big knot, I think its reabsorbing though so Im just gonna wait for now and see what happens, obviously dont wanna cut into her if I dont have to

Shes sleeping on that side of her head so its probably not causing her pain