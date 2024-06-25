PWD 1171: Cool For The Summer

Sika Anoa'i passed away this morning at the age of 79, one half of the legendary Wild Samoans with his brother Afa, they were one of the most successful and feared tag teams of all time, they worked the island savage gimmick to perfection and left a path of destruction all over the U.S. as they won the tag titles in just about every territory they worked in the 70's and 80'sWhen i was a kid, the Wild Samoans were celebrated as one of the most scariest tag teams of all time so I've always been a mark for themRIP to a true legend in the sport who helped open the doors for the most successful and prolific family in pro wrestling history, the Anoa'i clan AKA The Samoan Dynasty