  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PWD 1171: Cool For The Summer

Who's having a better #HotGirlSummer?

  • Mariah May

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tiffany Stratton

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
RollSonnenRoll

RollSonnenRoll

Get a dream, hold on to it and shoot for the sky!
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 3, 2012
Messages
61,671
Reaction score
90,415


1712411677013-png.1038037


Rules.
1. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen!
2. Rehire Mandy
3. #PushTonyD

Mascots
lucy-pinder-v0-285711iuoe7d1.jpeg


tumblr_sa4n8zMoo61zckl63_720.mp4


tumblr_pbrdx61SIs1wrwj40o1_1280.jpg



Theme

Please and thank you @Kowboy On Sherdog @Oku @PRIDEWASBETTER
 
Sika.jpg


Sika Anoa'i passed away this morning at the age of 79, one half of the legendary Wild Samoans with his brother Afa, they were one of the most successful and feared tag teams of all time, they worked the island savage gimmick to perfection and left a path of destruction all over the U.S. as they won the tag titles in just about every territory they worked in the 70's and 80's
When i was a kid, the Wild Samoans were celebrated as one of the most scariest tag teams of all time so I've always been a mark for them
RIP to a true legend in the sport who helped open the doors for the most successful and prolific family in pro wrestling history, the Anoa'i clan AKA The Samoan Dynasty
 
Pliny Pete said:
Sika.jpg


Sika Anoa'i passed away this morning at the age of 79, one half of the legendary Wild Samoans with his brother Afa, they were one of the most successful and feared tag teams of all time, they worked the island savage gimmick to perfection and left a path of destruction all over the U.S. as they won the tag titles in just about every territory they worked in the 70's and 80's
When i was a kid, the Wild Samoans were celebrated as one of the most scariest tag teams of all time so I've always been a mark for them
RIP to a true legend in the sport who helped open the doors for the most successful and prolific family in pro wrestling history, the Anoa'i clan AKA The Samoan Dynasty
Click to expand...
It was so cool to see them one last time to officially anoint Roman as the Tribal Chief



Not to mention how many they trained at their school over the years that have gone on to be major stars.
 
Damn, RIP Sika. I have great memories of my pops and I watching the Wild Samoans. Really glad Roman got to take the time off and be with him near the end.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1167: Summer of Ospreay
57 58 59
Replies
1K
Views
15K
Stargazer Rex
Stargazer Rex
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1149: NikkitaXT
49 50 51
Replies
1K
Views
21K
Pliny Pete
Pliny Pete
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1152: Acknowledged
53 54 55
Replies
1K
Views
22K
Sycho Sid
Sycho Sid
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1165: F'n Turtlenecks
49 50 51
Replies
1K
Views
17K
My Spot
My Spot
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1154: Bloodline Rules
55 56 57
Replies
1K
Views
22K
moonwolf
moonwolf

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,259
Messages
55,747,940
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top