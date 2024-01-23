PWD 1145: RAW is NETFLIX

The Rock bringing back Monday Night Wars Ratings confirmedThe Rock, Vince, Trips, etc. rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange right mow and apparently TKO and Netflix stock are skyrocketing right now
Rules:
1. Pay your Netflix subscription
2. Make RAW 2 hours again
3. Have a great day
The peacock deal ends in 2026, I thinkWonder what this means for the WWE Network on Peacock, one things for sure, it will somehow mean even less of the territories stuff in the vault is available for my viewing pleasure
For RAW in the US, and then all the PPVs, Smackdown, NXT, Main Event, etc.So $500 mil a year for Raw?
That probably means it's staying at three hours though. Oh well.
So all PPVs go to Netflix too?For RAW in the US, and then all the PPVs, Smackdown, NXT, Main Event, etc.
Yeah, it's confirmed it's staying 3 hours and on Monday
Meanwhile, AEW is running Dynamite next week in NOLA even though Raw was just there last night.
Globally they do. In the US it's still on Peacock until 2026So all PPVs go to Netflix too?