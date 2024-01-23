PWD 1145: RAW is NETFLIX

Is RAW Moving To Netflix Best For Business?

  • Yes

    Votes: 10 66.7%

  • No

    Votes: 5 33.3%
  • Total voters
    15
Based God

Based God

プロレス
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 18, 2011
Messages
25,394
Reaction score
34,091
giphy.webp



Rules:
1. Pay your Netflix subscription
2. Make RAW 2 hours again
3. Have a great day

Mascots:





GEZP-nVWsAAITcv




F0kL-mFXoAA838-




FoG6oFUWQAAZpp7


Theme:





 
The Rock, Vince, Trips, etc. rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange right mow and apparently TKO and Netflix stock are skyrocketing right now
 
WWE's house show and merchandise business are both doing great right now, I wonder how this Netflix move affects that
I guess I'm a dinosaur stuck in the past but this just seems like it would damage both of those
 
Pliny Pete said:
The Rock, Vince, Trips, etc. rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange right mow and apparently TKO and Netflix stock are skyrocketing right now
Click to expand...
The Rock bringing back Monday Night Wars Ratings confirmed

post-526479-1614055906.gif
 
Wonder what this means for the WWE Network on Peacock, one things for sure, it will somehow mean even less of the territories stuff in the vault is available for my viewing pleasure
 
Pliny Pete said:
Wonder what this means for the WWE Network on Peacock, one things for sure, it will somehow mean even less of the territories stuff in the vault is available for my viewing pleasure
Click to expand...
The peacock deal ends in 2026, I think
 
So $500 mil a year for Raw?

<{dayum}>

That probably means it's staying at three hours though. Oh well.
 
My Spot said:
So $500 mil a year for Raw?

<{dayum}>

That probably means it's staying at three hours though. Oh well.
Click to expand...
For RAW in the US, and then all the PPVs, Smackdown, NXT, Main Event, etc.

Yeah, it's confirmed it's staying 3 hours and on Monday
 
Meanwhile, AEW is running Dynamite next week in NOLA even though Raw was just there last night.



<{hughesimpress}>
 
My Spot said:
@Pliny Pete

Click to expand...


Fallen Angel was so fucking fine😍😍


I was such a mark that I legit had no idea who Doom was under the masks, I had been watching Simmons and Reed every Saturday for years but all it took was that little mask that didnt really hide their facial features at all to leave me completely mystified, it wasnt until some jack ass fan held up a sign spoiling their identity during one of the tv shows that I figured it out
I bet it was John Hitchcock or another one of those Front Row Section D assholes

71FIDS89bsL._SL1360_.jpg
 
@My Spot have you been watching Georgia on the stream, were in the dying days era where Ole was airing old matches of NWA guys beating up WWF's current stars, yesterday he played a video with Jerry Lawler hulking up on Hulk Hogan in Memphis
 
5 billion dollar deal for RAW on Netflix. Good damn
 
I can see a lot of wwe fans getting VPNs lol

US will only have RAW, then everywhere else will have all of WWE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Frank23
  • Locked
  • Poll
Locked PWD 1144: Twin Galaxies Reinstates Every Billy Mitchell Record
57 58 59
Replies
1K
Views
16K
RandyCouture>U
RandyCouture>U

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,050
Messages
54,971,104
Members
174,534
Latest member
Trainedobserver

Share this page

Back
Top