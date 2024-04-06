PWD 1158: WWE WrestleMania 40 Weekend Is Here (Story Finished or Just Started)

Is WWE the hottest it has been since The Attitude Era? (1997-2002)

  • Yes

    Votes: 14 87.5%

  • No

    Votes: 2 12.5%
  • Total voters
    16
Frank23 said:
Click to expand...


laUY2MuoktHPy.webp
 
Dave's been in business longer than every territory that ever existed except for WWE and CMLL
What you got to say now, haters!!
 
Frank23 said:
Click to expand...

And has pretty much no respect from anyone in the business he covers. Also has been debunked more times than myth busters...


Anywho

Bloodline wins
Jey wins but Jimmy takes him out after
The vanilla midgets win the tag titles(calm down I like them)
Gunther
Rhea
Team Bianca
Dom pins his Dad
 
Pliny Pete said:
That's not true at all, you should learn history
Click to expand...
Apologies, I'll just ignore the majority of the industry who debunk his bogus reports.
Maybe to pass time I'll use his amazing star rating system and watch all the five star kurt angle matches he has.
 
RandyCouture>U said:
Apologies, I'll just ignore the majority of the industry who debunk his bogus reports.
Maybe to pass time I'll use his amazing star rating system and watch all the five star kurt angle matches he has.
Click to expand...

Cool, let me know when you learn history
 
@Based God @sleepwalk

Last nights episode was really good but geez Louise was it long (thats what she said), I usually enjoy when AJ packs in as much great info as he can but I think 40-45 minutes is the perfect runtime, an hour plus was too much for ole Pete to handle cause it just started to feel like filler there towards the end, this aint Netflix, AJ, lets tighten that shit back up

Really great story, enjoyed it as much as I hoped I would and the Mel Gibson inspired commercial this time made me pop so hard, I love that movie, this may have been my favorite ad read ever


 
Pliny Pete said:
@Based God @sleepwalk

Last nights episode was really good but geez Louise was it long (thats what she said), I usually enjoy when AJ packs in as much great info as he can but I think 40-45 minutes is the perfect runtime, an hour plus was too much for ole Pete to handle cause it just started to feel like filler there towards the end, this aint Netflix, AJ, lets tighten that shit back up

Really great story, enjoyed it as much as I hoped I would and the Mel Gibson inspired commercial this time made me pop so hard, I love that movie, this may have been my favorite ad read ever


Click to expand...


Nice, love a good Annunaki story.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Frank23
  • Locked
  • Poll
Locked PWD 1157: ***** WWE WrestleMania 40 Week Is Here *****
63 64 65
Replies
1K
Views
13K
Stargazer Rex
Stargazer Rex
Frank23
  • Locked
  • Poll
Locked PWD 1148: What Does The Road To WrestleMania 40 Have In Store?
52 53 54
Replies
1K
Views
22K
Batjester
Batjester
Frank23
  • Locked
  • Poll
Locked PWD 1153: A Slap For A Slap, The Plot Thickens
49 50 51
Replies
1K
Views
15K
Stargazer Rex
Stargazer Rex
Frank23
  • Locked
  • Poll
Locked PWD 1144: Twin Galaxies Reinstates Every Billy Mitchell Record
57 58 59
Replies
1K
Views
24K
RandyCouture>U
RandyCouture>U

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,515
Messages
55,364,314
Members
174,751
Latest member
shotimeyeah

Share this page

Back
Top