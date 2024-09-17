Social Putin Wants Russians to Shag During Work Break to Increase Birthrate

The war machine demands more meat for the grinder.
Russians are being urged to conceive children during breaks at work to help the country's declining birth rate. The country recorded its lowest birth rate in 25 years in the first six months of 2024, with the number of infant deliveries falling under 100,000 for the first time in June, Reuters reported. The combination of declining births and rising deaths during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has exacerbated the country's population crisis. Many are also emigrating due to the war.

The Kremlin in July said it was working to reverse the declining birth rate in the country.

The Kremlin has sought to boost the birth rate by offering tax breaks and cash incentives to families. Now, Russians are being called on to help reverse the declining birth rate by making babies during their breaks at work.

Health Minister Yevgeny Shestopalov said Russians should "engage in procreation on breaks" during a recent appearance on Russian national television, according to The Mirror. He told an interviewer that there was no reason why Russians shouldn't attempt to conceive during the work day.

"Being very busy at work is not a valid reason, but a lame excuse," he said. "You can engage in procreation during breaks, because life flies by too quickly."

Asked when people who work 12 to 14-hour days would have time to procreate, Shestopalov replied: "During break times."
Siver! said:
How does that make enough sense for anyone to actually think it, let alone say it lol
He says a lot of weird shit that would make Americans cringe if one of our politicians said it. He also said Russian prostitutes are the best in the world.
 
Guy undies getting crusty by 2pm
 
I guess you can be exempt from sexual harassment during break time
 
