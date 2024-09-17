Russians are being urged to conceive children during breaks at work to help the country's declining birth rate. The country recorded its lowest birth rate in 25 years in the first six months of 2024, with the number of infant deliveries falling under 100,000 for the first time in June, Reuters reported. The combination of declining births and rising deaths during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine has exacerbated the country's population crisis. Many are also emigrating due to the war.



The Kremlin in July said it was working to reverse the declining birth rate in the country.



The Kremlin has sought to boost the birth rate by offering tax breaks and cash incentives to families. Now, Russians are being called on to help reverse the declining birth rate by making babies during their breaks at work.



Health Minister Yevgeny Shestopalov said Russians should "engage in procreation on breaks" during a recent appearance on Russian national television, according to The Mirror. He told an interviewer that there was no reason why Russians shouldn't attempt to conceive during the work day.



"Being very busy at work is not a valid reason, but a lame excuse," he said. "You can engage in procreation during breaks, because life flies by too quickly."



Asked when people who work 12 to 14-hour days would have time to procreate, Shestopalov replied: "During break times."