The Offspring was my fave band in middle school because they were so edgy that time lol. Years later turned out Dexter, the lead singer, was a bigger nerd than I was because he got a PhD in microbiology. He and the lead guitarist Noodles kicked out their drummer Pete Parada because he wouldn't get the vaxx citing he should be exempt because of Guillain-Barré syndrome.



When he was fired and The Offspring did go out on tour, apparently a lot of the venues had bands whose member that weren't vaxx'd. And if the comments section is correct, The Offspring band members who did tour all got sick from Covid despite getting vaxx'd.