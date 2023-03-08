Social Punk rock band kicks out drummer because of refusal to take vaccine

The government suuucckkss myaaannn....



The Offspring was my fave band in middle school because they were so edgy that time lol. Years later turned out Dexter, the lead singer, was a bigger nerd than I was because he got a PhD in microbiology. He and the lead guitarist Noodles kicked out their drummer Pete Parada because he wouldn't get the vaxx citing he should be exempt because of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

When he was fired and The Offspring did go out on tour, apparently a lot of the venues had bands whose member that weren't vaxx'd. And if the comments section is correct, The Offspring band members who did tour all got sick from Covid despite getting vaxx'd.
 
Antidisvaccstablishmentarianists unite! Make your stand against those who defy the church of Covid my brothers! We mustn't fall victim to those who'd go against Faucism and sew disunity! Dogma is now punk bitches!


Edit for the pendants: I tried doing the math on the above but it just doesn't work out. It's just a silly post poking fun.
 
The Offspring sucks as well as being extremely old and senile. You can't be playing "punk" in your 60s and still be taken seriously as a person. Who actually wants to see these old fossils phoning in their crappy songs anyway? It's over, go play folk music or something.
 
One unvaccinated person could have put everybody at risk they said
Isn't that nuts?

If they believed their vaccines worked, why would they REQUIRE anyone else to get it? They have zero logic to go along with their Authoritarian views. As my British brother would say, "daft cunts".
 
Its always the drummers isnt it. System of a Down had similar issues with theirs, although they kept him
 
I’d rather listen to nickelback than the offspring
 
I have a buddy who has Guillain-Barré syndrome and I can understand why the drummer wants to stay away from any vaccine. It would complicate things when the band wants to tour though.

The Offspring is a punk rock band? Since when?
When punk died and anybody with colored hair qualified as punk. For example: Green Day.
 
You can't be playing "punk" in your 60s and still be taken seriously as a person.
tumblr_mxm3voHX0j1rw9p1ho1_r1_500.gif
 
