I still call BS.



If you're standing you still have a chance to escape and/or do damage. If you intentionally lie down you essentially plant yourself in the dangerous situation for God knows how long.



The scenario here was that you need to survive 20 seconds. That's all well and good but what if it's 60 seconds? 10 minutes? 1hr? You will bleed out from the cuts on your leg and die.



What if other attackers arrive? You can run if you're standing. You can't if you're down.



The best results is still Natan knocking the guy out. He did that standing up.