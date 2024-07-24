Public transport bros?

Currently on the train to work on the train. I work in IT, often out seeing customers in the car but if in the office all day I usually get the train.



Anyone else sound poor like me and use PT?



Pros and cons below:



Pros: Attractive females sometimes in business attire, can have an extra one or two drinks in the office cause I don’t have to drive, don’t have to deal with traffic, it’s usually quicker going to the CBD



Cons: Dealing with riff raff, delays, sometimes I have to stand, sometimes the trains stink, people having annoying conversations on their phone, people playing shit music on their phone without earphones sometimes