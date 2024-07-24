Public transport bros?

Currently on the train to work on the train. I work in IT, often out seeing customers in the car but if in the office all day I usually get the train.

Anyone else sound poor like me and use PT?

Pros and cons below:

Pros: Attractive females sometimes in business attire, can have an extra one or two drinks in the office cause I don’t have to drive, don’t have to deal with traffic, it’s usually quicker going to the CBD

Cons: Dealing with riff raff, delays, sometimes I have to stand, sometimes the trains stink, people having annoying conversations on their phone, people playing shit music on their phone without earphones sometimes
 
I had used a lot when I was young and sometimes 0 problems to walk too....
Now I use in rare cases .... for example if I'm drunk then I use PT or ask someone or will call taxi.
 
I used to ride NYC subways when my territory was NYC. I have added 10 years BACK to my life not riding them anymore. The last few years got NUTS. So many mentally ill homeless people...violent outbursts, horrible smells. Then a year and a half ago all of a sudden, the subways looked like a 3rd world country. Migrants everywhere. Not families, tatted up mean mofos. I saw people every day jumping the turnstiles while I pay $127 a month. I see cell phones and head phones being stolen almost every few days. SOMETHING happens every day. Now I am in my own car and happy as fuck. There is almost no amount of money that could make me go back to the subways.
 
Public transport is great when you live somewhere decent. If you live in a shithole; get a car asap
 
Yeah I use PT but its Switzerland, so the best in the world. Do slum it occasionally when back home in Australia too.
 
Inter city trains are comfortable, and you can get some work done. GOAT
 
I went to NY about 10 years ago and used the subway, they were pretty rough and ready then ha ha

Do you live in Switzerland? Shit I thought you lived here, nice
 
