Psychology of when a champ seems like they don't want to fight a top contender

Topuria and Merab seemed frustrated at the idea of fighting Max and Umar after their fights.

I'm not saying they're scared but that gives the mental edge to the challenger when they have to fight big time because all parties know the champ in both cases wanted an easier title defence.
 
Topuria is the first fighter I have ever seen who released a list of the fighters he planned to duck prior to winning the belt.
 
I thought this thread was about jon Jones and Merab. Ilia has a fight booked with Max.
 
It has nothing to do with psychology. They’re just trying to hang on to the belt as long as they can. Not admirable, but logical.
 
It has nothing to do with psychology. They’re just trying to hang on to the belt as long as they can. Not admirable, but logical.
That still gives the psychological edge to the challenger come fight time.

I thought this thread was about jon Jones and Merab. Ilia has a fight booked with Max.
He looked like he didn't want Max at all in his post fight reaction when Max beat Justin and started spouting off all this noise about the bmf title and moving up. He didn't have much choice but to fight Max next and same for Merab who has to fight Umar.
 
