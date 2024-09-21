Psychology of when a champ seems like they don't want to fight a top contender

MarioLemieux
Topuria and Merab seemed frustrated at the idea of fighting Max and Umar after their fights.
I'm not saying they're scared but that gives the mental edge to the challenger when they have to fight big time because all parties know the champ in both cases wanted an easier title defence.
