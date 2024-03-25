Are we allowed to post threads about drugs?



Who has taken psychedelics on here? What was your experience with them?



I'll post some of my experiences later. I've taken LSD probably 150 times or so. I love it, it's my favorite drug (even calling it a 'drug' feels dirty, LSD is like holy water or something, it's not a dirty 'drug').



God, especially, has used my LSD trips super profoundly and God has communicated to me that LSD can be helpful, especially for people dealing with addictions. LSD broke my addiction to cocaine in one single trip on April 5th, 2015. It was incredible. I think before I took LSD I thought cocaine was the best thing ever, the 'most good' thing there was so it totally reorganized my chains of meaning around itself. When I took LSD it showed me something better, which wasn't exactly LSD, it was like 'spiritual fulfillment' or 'spiritual insight and knowledge'. I didn't become addicted to LSD but cocaine no longer held any power over me. I'm still free from that addiction 9 years later. Pretty great.