PSA: When a fighter wins via grappling and takedowns, blame the fighter who can't get back up.

Deceasedxo
Every time there's a fight won by a grappler obviously the instinct is to cry lay and pray to cope.
But being realistic, we have to blame the fighter who couldn't defend takedowns and who couldn't stay off their back long enough to do anything. Rather than the fighter who implemented their gameplan to a tee and won.
