PSA: When a fighter wins via grappling and takedowns, blame the fighter who can't get back up.

Deceasedxo

Deceasedxo

Super Kami Guru
@purple
Joined
Jun 1, 2012
Messages
2,139
Reaction score
1,775
Every time there's a fight won by a grappler obviously the instinct is to cry lay and pray to cope.
But being realistic, we have to blame the fighter who couldn't defend takedowns and who couldn't stay off their back long enough to do anything. Rather than the fighter who implemented their gameplan to a tee and won.
 
Yesterday evening at KSW a fight was literally won by hugging the opponent against the fence with zero damage or even attempting to do damage. The loser of the fight outstruck his opponent every round and ground control was just a few seconds.

What Merab did was next level entertaining compared to that shit and just proves that Pantoja was not lying, when he said that he was able outgrapple Sean when they sparred hundred years ago.
 
Deceasedxo said:
Every time there's a fight won by a grappler obviously the instinct is to cry lay and pray to cope.
But being realistic, we have to blame the fighter who couldn't defend takedowns and who couldn't stay off their back long enough to do anything. Rather than the fighter who implemented their gameplan to a tee and won.
Click to expand...
NO! One guy wants to fight and the other doesn’t, blame the guy thatvis stalling, not the one willing to fight! What kind of non sense is that, the one refusing to fight should get penalized!
 
True, but no always. For example, Merab won and did damage, attacked a lot. Clear winner.

But look at Shevchenko vs Grasso, maybe I am biased little bit, since I find Shevchenko so anti charismatic, but Shevchenko did nothing.

First 2 rounds I would have scored equal or give to Grasso. Yes Shevchenko is stronger, but she did nothing besides being on top and defending submission attacks, almost being finished at some point. Grasso is more skilled, and was more dangerous all the time, just not as strong to defend takedowns.
 
Last edited:
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
Deceasedxo said:
Every time there's a fight won by a grappler obviously the instinct is to cry lay and pray to cope.
But being realistic, we have to blame the fighter who couldn't defend takedowns and who couldn't stay off their back long enough to do anything. Rather than the fighter who implemented their gameplan to a tee and won.
Click to expand...
Thank you!
<thisgonbegood>
 
Pechan said:
Nah, I'll blame the lame ass fighter that is holding on for dear life and is afraid of actually fighting their opponent.

Nothing impressive abour the bigger, strongerr Valentina holding somone down, stop defending shit like that just to pretend you are "a true fan".
Click to expand...
I consider it being a fake fan to make excuses for inferior fighters losing because they lack skill.
 
chinarice said:
Then fight..... If you can't, it's your fault for not being better at fighting.
Click to expand...
Depends, sometimes that is more anti-fighting, holding down someone without being able to do anything. Still it is referee's job to handle that.

GSP did that a lot, and Shevchenko now. And it is not just holding someone down, but even defending while being on top.
 
NenadRS said:
Depends, sometimes that is more anti-fighting, holding down someone without being able to do anything. GSP did that a lot, and Shevchenko now, and jsut holding someone down, but purely defending while being on top.
Click to expand...
GSP never did this.

One-dimensional strikers are being exposed for their lack of grappling skill. Nothing more, nothing less.

Comparing what GSP did throughout his career to what Valentina did is straight up dishonesty though.
 
Always makes me laugh that Pride is so beloved when it was absolutely full of low activity grappling heavy fights, especially in the first few years. Something like Sakuraba/Royce for an hour plus would get shat on hard if it happened today and in the UFC.
 
chinarice said:
I consider it being a fake fan to make excuses for inferior fighters losing because they lack skill.
Click to expand...
And I consider being a fake fan to pretend to enjoy a lay n pray performance that exploits the awful rules just so you can look down your nose on people that want to be entertained by the thing they watch for entertainment.
 
chinarice said:
Comparing what GSP did throughout his career to what Valentina did is straight up dishonesty though.
Click to expand...
I have to rewatch some fights, like the one with Carlos Condit, Diaz, he had those moments. But not to this extent, you are right. But 10 last fights, 8 decisions. Suspicious.
chinarice said:
One-dimensional strikers are being exposed for their lack of grappling skill. Nothing more, nothing less.
Click to expand...

Grasso is one dimensional? She is better than Valentina on the ground, just not as strong to defend initial takedown.
 
Failing to do something is less egregious than actively sucking the fun out of a fight. This is entertainment. Merab wasn't bad. GSP was not bad back in the day.

Valentina's perfomance is especially bad, cause she CAN throw spinning shit if she wants to. But chose not to.

For some reason.
 
Pechan said:
And I consider being a fake fan to pretend to enjoy a lay n pray performance that exploits the awful rules just so you can look down your nose on people that want to be entertained by the thing they watch for entertainment.
Click to expand...
Enjoy? Who said enjoy?

I blame the fighter on his back just as much for not having the skill to do anything about it though because it's beyond ridiculous not to.
 
NenadRS said:
I have to rewatch some fights, like the one with Carlos Condit, Diaz, he had those moments. But not to this extent, you are right. But 10 last fights, 8 decisions. Suspicious.


Grasso is one dimensional? She is better than Valentina on the ground, just not as strong.
Click to expand...
You're right, decisions where he basically ended Koscheck's career by destroying his eye socket and beating the dogshit out of Fitch were fucking pathetic lay and pray.

Decisions.... they're all the same i guess.....
 
chinarice said:
Enjoy? Who said enjoy?

I blame the fighter on his back just as much for not having the skill to do anything about it though because it's beyond ridiculous not to.
Click to expand...
in this case the fighter on her back was trying to get shit done, it sucks she wasn't successful but I won't blame the one trying to finish the fight for the boring performance of the one in "control"

like I said in another thread (or maybe this one), nothing impressive about the bigger stronger fighter holding down another for dear life, sorry, this was 100% on Boringtina.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
Who is the better fighter between Usman and Leon? Prime for Prime.
2
Replies
28
Views
659
B.Goetz
B.Goetz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,389
Messages
56,194,479
Members
175,101
Latest member
oblong Salami

Share this page

Back
Top