PSA: When a fighter wins via grappling and takedowns, blame the fighter who can't get back up.

True, but no always. For example, Merab won and did damage, attacked a lot. Clear winner.



But look at Shevchenko vs Grasso, maybe I am biased little bit, since I find Shevchenko so anti charismatic, but Shevchenko did nothing.



First 2 rounds I would have scored equal or give to Grasso. Yes Shevchenko is stronger, but she did nothing besides being on top and defending submission attacks, almost being finished at some point. Grasso is more skilled, and was more dangerous all the time, just not as strong to defend takedowns.