Can a fighter choose not fight the back up fighter when his main opponent gets injured?

Like, ofc they can, no one is forced to fight. Jon Jones iirc didn't want to fight Chael on short notice (or maybe it was his coaches who told him not to), but I don't know if Chael was a backup fighter, was he?



But for example, if there is a back up fighter, the main fighter gets injured, the other one can choose not to fight the back up fighter and give time for his main opponent to heal so they can fight? Or does the fact that there is a back up fighter mean they also have a responsibility to be prepared for them in an unlike but possible to happen event?



If they don't choose to fight the backup fighter, are them prone to suffer some consequences, by the regiment, the rules, to lose the right to fight with the injured guy the next time?



I mean, in practice it does not as we have seen it happening quite a few times, but what about the rules, does anyone know?