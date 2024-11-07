Elections Progressive Joe Brogan Pre MAGA

I voted for Obama twiice. And i said as soon as Biden was forced out, they needed to have Michelle run. Me and my wife both agreed we would have voted for Michelle. We choose not to vote for Kackala Harris.
 
Just how bad is your campaign messaging and candidate when progressive joe rogan who has never voted for a republican ever (until recently I suppose) switches over.
<36>
But no, the left isn't becoming far left. It's the right going crazy. That's why Joe endorsed Trump!
 
deviake said:
"Spend more you fuckin' Republican piece of shit!" in reference to raising taxes on the wealthy is one of my favorites
Good one!

I do find that when people are critical of a right wing government they will say they don't mind paying more tax, but also find those same wimps than balk when anyone talks about actual tax raises.

That's why I'm pretty happy to support UK's Labour Government and their de-facto-but-limited-effect tax raises.

The UK needs to raise money for services if we want better services.

No surprise to see a populist like Rogan walk it back though.
 
deviake said:
Lol. No cliffs, it's a short compilation of Joe Brogan's comments prior to the last 3-4 years. Little bit of a pivot. I figure we could use some levity.

lol that clown Kyle Kulinski is acting like an angry and obsessed ex BF when it comes to Rogan.

Also, he predicted Harris could win Florida and Iowa just because of the Selzer Iowa poll, which anyone with common sense knew was not happening. He's a joke.
 
deviake said:
pretty easy to see the disillusionment after democrats snubbed bernie (who rogan spends at least 30 seconds gushing over) at least 3 times on the presidency
they really thought they could install kamala into the presidency by ousting biden and stealing his delegates
 
IDGETKTFO said:
So far the best moniker is "kumswalla Harris". Not my idea fwiw, some other poster came up with it
 
Eusung said:
He criticized his own prediction. I was wildly off too, a lotta people were. Shit, the polls even adjusting for a hidden Trump vote were off.

Given that he spoke with Joe several times and helped facilitate the Bernie podcast and given the scope of Joe's show and that he had Trump and Vance on and didn't do his homework nor take them to task on their myriad lies as well as the fact that Kyle is a political commentator, his Brogan criticism makes sense and is valid whether you like it or not. Spin it how you will though
 
deviake said:
Joe's interviews with all of them were practically scripted they were so conciliatory.

Especially with Trump, it's like Joe was feeding him his own talking points just to keep him on track. Then he just let him wriggle out of his "plan" for Ukraine after Trump clearly had nothing to say.
 
Donald Trump is an "existential threat to democracy." - Joe Rogan

Guess he realized not supporting Trump was an existential threat to his podcast ratings/bank account, then made the necessary adjustments to his beliefs.
 
flektarn said:
Cool story.

burbank-ca-republican-presidential-candidate-rep-ron-paul-and-actor-joe-rogan-appear-on-the.jpg
 
deviake said:
What you guys don't get is Joe is on the left. Always has been on the left. Like Tulsi, Rfk, Musk, etc. The left changed to incorporate policies no one wants. Like transsexual operations, DEI policies, gender grifting, and playing race games.

Someone like Clinton would have won this in a landslide victory.
 
