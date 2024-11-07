"Spend more you fuckin' Republican piece of shit!" in reference to raising taxes on the wealthy is one of my favorites
"Exposed to the truth" fucking slayed me lmao, thanks for that
Lol. No cliffs, it's a short compilation of Joe Brogan's comments prior to the last 3-4 years. Little bit of a pivot. I figure we could use some levity.
So far the best moniker is "kumswalla Harris". Not my idea fwiw, some other poster came up with itI voted for Obama twiice. And i said as soon as Biden was forced out, they needed to have Michelle run. Me and my wife both agreed we would have voted for Michelle. We choose not to vote for Kackala Harris.
lol that clown Kyle Kulinski is acting like an angry and obsessed ex BF when it comes to Rogan.
Also, he predicted Harris could win Florida and Iowa just because of the Selzer Iowa poll, which anyone with common sense knew was not happening. He's a joke.

Given that he spoke with Joe several times and helped facilitate the Bernie podcast and given the scope of Joe's show and that he had Trump and Vance on and didn't do his homework nor take them to task on their myriad lies as well as the fact that Kyle is a political commentator, his Brogan criticism makes sense and is valid whether you like it or not. Spin it how you will though
Cool story.Just how bad is your campaign messaging and candidate when progressive joe rogan who has never voted for a republican ever (until recently I suppose) switches over.
But no, the left isn't becoming far left. It's the right going crazy. That's why Joe endorsed Trump!
