Professions that are screwed pretty soon because of AI

What is AI going to offer that hasn't been done 100x before?



That's right, nothing, because it just uses an algorithm to steal humans work and mash it up into some stale packaged nonsense.



Regarding art (books, movies, music, etc) I'm sure more and more artists will will sue whoever tries to publish stolen intellectual property. It's already happening.



It's one thing to use AI to supplement your work, people in fields you mentioned have already been using it. Thats nothing new, but you cannot expect AI to create anything original. There's a lot more to the process than just having an end result.