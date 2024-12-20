Professions that are screwed pretty soon because of AI

They got this thing called Grok, it's still in its infancy, but you can ask it to draw you anything and it'll make you a picture

Pretty soon, it wont be just pictures but videos or 3d models or scenes

Artists are pretty much screwed. Hollywood CGI people. Videogame designers. Graphic designers. Architects.
 
In the very near future, people can make movies with very low budgets and have the effects be just as good as a 400 million dollar big budgets Hollywod blockbuster movie.
 
yes, yes. skynet cometh, sherbro. dead internet theory








I want AI to visit retail sites and when the coupon thing pops up asking for an email, it auto-populates the email signing up for the newsletter. Do this over and over again on different retail sites that the burner email address I use, that I try to max out the storage space on their server.

Why?

Why not?
 
What is AI going to offer that hasn't been done 100x before?

That's right, nothing, because it just uses an algorithm to steal humans work and mash it up into some stale packaged nonsense.

Regarding art (books, movies, music, etc) I'm sure more and more artists will will sue whoever tries to publish stolen intellectual property. It's already happening.

It's one thing to use AI to supplement your work, people in fields you mentioned have already been using it. Thats nothing new, but you cannot expect AI to create anything original. There's a lot more to the process than just having an end result.
 
Humans can't crate anything original either. They take things they see from experience and from nature.
 
Yeah I was a data analyst for like 7-8 years and it's all going to AI now from what I've heard. I know they've integrated AI into Excel.
 
Yes, the human experience. That's what makes us unique. AI just compiles human experiences.
 
If that's all you do is work with data, then I can see that being an issue... But business analyst positions will be in demand for a long time.
 
Yeah I did that too, I could see that becoming AI too
 
All industries are dead and most people shouldn't try anymore. I would appreciate the decrease in competition.
 
AI won't replace most people. People who use AI will replace people who do not.
 
Porn industry. Imagine being able to have any fetish video ( within legal limits ) you want.
 
