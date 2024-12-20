Professions that are screwed pretty soon because of AI

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
They got this thing called Grok, it's still in its infancy, but you can ask it to draw you anything and it'll make you a picture
Pretty soon, it wont be just pictures but videos or 3d models or scenes
Artists are pretty much screwed. Hollywood CGI people. Videogame designers. Graphic designers. Architects.
