News Professional Fighters League announces the launch of PFL Africa

Good news any new promotion in Africa is good news, but he deludes himself if he thinks it is more than just another MMA promotion.
 
Much more interesting than the Middle East branch of PFL. EFC is already there with a bunch of talented guys they can scoop up.

Hope they don't think the season format into it though. I know they will, but let me have hope.
 
Cant even put on a good card in north america and want to continue diluting their brand with terrible spin offs. I really hope they fail and something else immerges from their ashes. This year has been terrible for them.
 
Tyler Durden said:
Can’t wait to see all of the Francis cucks trying to explain how this is a win and “see, Dana lost!!”
🤦🏼‍♂️
Click to expand...
Neither guy lost, Dana and the UFC will forever dominate the market as they've been doing even if they lose a few ranked fighters here and there, and Francis got to live out his dream of boxing at an elite level while making more than he would've in the UFC.

Now he gets a cushy position for as long as PFL is alive.
 
chrisdiaz said:
Cant even put on a good card in north america and want to continue diluting their brand with terrible spin offs. I really hope they fail and something else immerges from their ashes. This year has been terrible for them.
Click to expand...
Legitimately speaking, the international market is their best bet if they want to actually turn a profit. They are not going to accomplish what Bellator couldn't and somehow turn a profit in the US, that's just never happening unless we travel into a dimension where the UFC died/never existed.

What they need to do above all is get rid of the stupid, dogshit seasonal format, or at the very least forgo the point system.
 
Dont know if this will work but its what they have to try cause they are never making a dent in US with UFC there. Europe was already established so you try MENA, Africa, Asia and hope for tv deals in those countries and that you can get some gems to funnel into reg PFL.

Plus you have to show the investors you're doing something.
 
Tyler Durden said:
Can’t wait to see all of the Francis cucks trying to explain how this is a win and “see, Dana lost!!”
🤦🏼‍♂️
Click to expand...
well a lot of people doubted this would ever happen, so they lose in that regard.
let's see how it goes. could help out a lot of kids
 
I’m impressed that they’ve been around for 6 yrs and really haven’t had a must watch fighter yet
 
I believe that's a real thing when they have some event(s) and location announced.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,558
Messages
55,833,699
Members
174,952
Latest member
dougstar17

Share this page

Back
Top