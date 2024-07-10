BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
The Dutchman
Aug 27, 2020
11,465
38,011
Neither guy lost, Dana and the UFC will forever dominate the market as they've been doing even if they lose a few ranked fighters here and there, and Francis got to live out his dream of boxing at an elite level while making more than he would've in the UFC.Can’t wait to see all of the Francis cucks trying to explain how this is a win and “see, Dana lost!!”
Legitimately speaking, the international market is their best bet if they want to actually turn a profit. They are not going to accomplish what Bellator couldn't and somehow turn a profit in the US, that's just never happening unless we travel into a dimension where the UFC died/never existed.Cant even put on a good card in north america and want to continue diluting their brand with terrible spin offs. I really hope they fail and something else immerges from their ashes. This year has been terrible for them.
well a lot of people doubted this would ever happen, so they lose in that regard.Can’t wait to see all of the Francis cucks trying to explain how this is a win and “see, Dana lost!!”
Adding in WSOF years?I’m impressed that they’ve been around for 6 yrs and really haven’t had a must watch fighter yet