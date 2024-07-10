chrisdiaz said: Cant even put on a good card in north america and want to continue diluting their brand with terrible spin offs. I really hope they fail and something else immerges from their ashes. This year has been terrible for them. Click to expand...

Legitimately speaking, the international market is their best bet if they want to actually turn a profit. They are not going to accomplish what Bellator couldn't and somehow turn a profit in the US, that's just never happening unless we travel into a dimension where the UFC died/never existed.What they need to do above all is get rid of the stupid, dogshit seasonal format, or at the very least forgo the point system.