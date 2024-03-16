Crime Probation for a guy who stabbed a 94 year old woman?

Something isn't quite right here. I understand his mental health played a part in this but section him to monitor him, don't let him roam the streets to do it again. Moving away from The Bay Area was a good move. He was also a burglar.
sfist.com

Probation for Perpetrator in High-Profile Stabbing of Elderly Woman Sparks Controversy

An SF judge gave a very lenient sentence to Daniel Cauich, who randomly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman in 2021.
sfist.com sfist.com
 
fingercuffs said:
Something isn't quite right here. I understand his mental health played a part in this but section him to monitor him, don't let him roam the streets to do it again. Moving away from The Bay Area was a good move. He was also a burglar.
sfist.com

Probation for Perpetrator in High-Profile Stabbing of Elderly Woman Sparks Controversy

An SF judge gave a very lenient sentence to Daniel Cauich, who randomly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman in 2021.
sfist.com sfist.com
I don't live there and I don't know if I fully understand the situation....but from the outside looking in it really does appear like California does not take crime seriously and does not prosecute the criminals that they do catch at all
 
Gutter Chris said:
I don't live there and I don't know if I fully understand the situation....but from the outside looking in it really does appear like California does not take crime seriously and does not prosecute the criminals that they do catch at all
I love California, I wouldn't have bought a house here otherwise. San Francisco used to be a place I loved to visit, Chinatown especially. Now Downtown is a ghost town with all the stores being robbed and Asians are constantly being attacked. Such a lovely city as it used to be has no thrall for me anymore.
 
Shameful decision.

"During sentencing, Judge Tsenin emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and intensive supervision for Cauich, ordering him to undergo strict behavioral and mental health treatment programs, according to the Standard. Court records revealed Cauich’s history of trauma, brain injuries, and substance use disorder."
 
koquerelle said:
Shameful decision.

"During sentencing, Judge Tsenin emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and intensive supervision for Cauich, ordering him to undergo strict behavioral and mental health treatment programs, according to the Standard. Court records revealed Cauich’s history of trauma, brain injuries, and substance use disorder."
These are things you monitor in a mental health facility. Not wait around till he does the same to another old lady.
 
fingercuffs said:
These are things you monitor in a mental health facility. Not wait around till he does the same to another old lady.
For sure. There's only one place where you can be sure the patient will have intensive supervision as well as strict behavioral and mental health treatment programs.
 
fingercuffs said:
Something isn't quite right here. I understand his mental health played a part in this but section him to monitor him, don't let him roam the streets to do it again. Moving away from The Bay Area was a good move. He was also a burglar.
sfist.com

Probation for Perpetrator in High-Profile Stabbing of Elderly Woman Sparks Controversy

An SF judge gave a very lenient sentence to Daniel Cauich, who randomly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman in 2021.
sfist.com sfist.com
You should be celebrating this! You cheer on the policies and laws that create these situations and outcomes.
 
koquerelle said:
For sure. There's only one place where you can be sure the patient will have intensive supervision as well as strict behavioral and mental health treatment programs.
I love the idea of rehabilitation, but you can't trust someone is going to show up daily/weekly/whichever parameters were set for probation. It's madness.
 
Do we actually believe this goon who stabbed a 94 year old woman can actually be rehabilitated and be a functioning asset to society in good faith?
 
A fixed blade ban is obviously the solution to get San Francisco headed back in the right direction. We can get back to talking of homeless encampments, car break ins,
and street poo.
 
Latest posts

