Something isn't quite right here. I understand his mental health played a part in this but section him to monitor him, don't let him roam the streets to do it again. Moving away from The Bay Area was a good move. He was also a burglar.
Probation for Perpetrator in High-Profile Stabbing of Elderly Woman Sparks Controversy
An SF judge gave a very lenient sentence to Daniel Cauich, who randomly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman in 2021.
