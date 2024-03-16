fingercuffs said:

Probation for Perpetrator in High-Profile Stabbing of Elderly Woman Sparks Controversy An SF judge gave a very lenient sentence to Daniel Cauich, who randomly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian woman in 2021. Something isn't quite right here. I understand his mental health played a part in this but section him to monitor him, don't let him roam the streets to do it again. Moving away from The Bay Area was a good move. He was also a burglar. Click to expand...

I don't live there and I don't know if I fully understand the situation....but from the outside looking in it really does appear like California does not take crime seriously and does not prosecute the criminals that they do catch at all