wwkirk
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 22, 2012
- Messages
- 12,442
- Reaction score
- 7,458
Democrat group sparks fury with outrageous pro-porn advert
Democrat groups have sparked outrage with a new pro-porn advert showing a man masturbating to an X-rated clip being interrupted by a stern Republican.
The 30-second ad by Progress Action Fund and Defend the Vote is titled 'Republicans Rubbing You the Wrong Way.'
It shows a fictitious Republican legislator enter a man's bedroom as he's watching porn and taking away his cellphone, as first reported by The Hill. 'I’m your Republican congressman,' the actor says. 'Now that we’re in charge, we’re banning porn nationwide.' As the young man protests, the fictitious lawmaker adds: 'I won the last election, so it’s my decision. I’m just going to watch and make sure you don’t finish illegally.'
Vulgar pro-porn ad for Dems shows man in sex act
Okay, well obviously you'll want to see the ad in question. It's technically not porn because you never see what the young dude is doing with his hand, nor what he is watching.