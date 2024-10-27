Democrat groups have sparked outrage with a new pro-porn advert showing a man masturbating to an X-rated clip being interrupted by a stern Republican.

The 30-second ad by Progress Action Fund and Defend the Vote is titled 'Republicans Rubbing You the Wrong Way.'



It shows a fictitious Republican legislator enter a man's bedroom as he's watching porn and taking away his cellphone, as first reported by The Hill. 'I’m your Republican congressman,' the actor says. 'Now that we’re in charge, we’re banning porn nationwide.' As the young man protests, the fictitious lawmaker adds: 'I won the last election, so it’s my decision. I’m just going to watch and make sure you don’t finish illegally.'