Prime Day tomozzles

fingercuffs
36CFIST
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 119,126
- Reaction score
- 53,356
Anyone wanting anything? Apart from a 9ft inflatable alien abduction for the garden I'm pretty boring. I'd like a rechargeable Dyson vacuum and a new egg poacher.
https://www.amazon.com/Lunmon-Halloween-Inflatable-Outdoor-Decoration/dp/B0D2RCLV15/ref=asc_df_B0D2RCLV15/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=703526491842&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=2404429121636308814&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9031792&hvtargid=pla-2512744536232&psc=1&mcid=926a5b81838931b78df843d41e4dd7ca