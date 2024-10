Conor was punking nice and respectable fighters but once he ran into someone he can´t mentally enter their head it was over for him and he use to do that by acting crazy as fuk and that is how he would enter inside the head of his opponents time and time again but once he ran into two guys who were legit crazy and weren´t acting crazy but they were just hidding their craziness he lost his shxt they in return got in his head. Conor McGregor was all about Mental warfare he won all his fights long before the fight even reached to the octagon.



